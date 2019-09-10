Welcome to Hell! Today, we have a first look at the horror thriller Devil's Revenge, which dusts off Star Trek icon William Shatner for a Halloween treat that will leave you howling. Shatner is teaming up with genre favorite and Star Trek alum Jeri Ryan along with Jason Brooks. The movie hits theaters in limited release later this fall just in time for the Halloween season.

From Cleopatra Entertainment, Devil's Revenge is about a down-on-his-luck archaeologist on a routine cave expedition who is cursed by a relic that turns out to be a portal to Hell. He then discovers that he must destroy the relic in order to reverse the curse on his family.

Cleopatra Entertainment has set a release date for their production Devil's Revenge, a new horror film directed by Jared Cohn that was executive produced by Brian Perera, Yvonne Perera, and co-produced by Tim Yasui and Cohn. Devil's Revenge was originally written by William Shatner (Star Trek: The Original Series), and Maurice Hurley (Star Trek: The Next Generation) wrote the screenplay. Starring Shatner, Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Voyager), and Jason Brooks (2009's Star Trek), Devil's Revenge will premiere theatrically at the Grand Gerard Theater in Toronto on October 1st.

Devil's Revenge will be released on VOD platforms on October 1st, followed by a DVD and Blu-ray release on October 22nd. Cleopatra Entertainment is a Los Angeles based multimedia company founded by Cleopatra Records head Brian Perera. Recent films in release include the action-adventure extravaganza China Salesman starring Mike Tyson and Steven Seagal, the Brit-Pop laced Modern Life is Rubbish, Egypt's official entry to the 2018 Academy Awards foreign language category Sheikh Jackson, and the critically acclaimed England is Mine, directed by Oscar and BAFTA nominated director Mark Gill.

William Shatner is a true Hollywood legend, who is best known as Captain James T. Kirk on the original run of Star Trek, which has been spun off into a very successful film franchise and spawned numerous spin-offs. The actor is quite selective about the projects he takes on, having recently appeared in the final season of The Big Bang Theory as himself. Though renowned for his work in the world of sci-fi, the man is no stranger to horror movies. He has appeared in such spooky classics as The Devil's Rain and Kingdom of The Spiders. This fits right in with those beloved cult favorites.

You can check out the poster along with the trailer direct from Cleopatra Entertainment. Devil's Revenge will make your Halloween a scary one.