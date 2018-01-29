Actress and frequent Woody Allen collaborator Diane Keaton is sticking by the director after Allen's adopted daughter Dylan Farrow went on TV to share her story of being sexually abused by the iconic filmmaker when she was 7-years old. People have been distancing themselves from Woody Allen over the last handful of years. Many more have separated themselves from him since Dylan Farrow spoke out, after the #MeToo movement began to gain momentum. Actors and Actresses who worked with Allen in the past have been donating their salaries to the #TimesUp and #MeToo campaigns.

Diane Keaton shared the 1992 60 Minutes interview with Woody Allen on Twitter today, where he first discussed Dylan Farrow's allegations. Allen has denied for the past 26 years that he sexually assaulted Farrow when she was 7-years, while she played with a train set. Keaton captioned the video by saying that she believes Woody Allen. She explains.

"Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him. It might be of interest to take a look at the 60 Minute interview from 1992 and see what you think."

Since Diane Keaton decided to post her support of Woody Allen on Twitter, more than a few people decided to respond to her words of encouragement. Though most of the talk in the comment section is civil, there are definitely more people who disagree with the actress on her stance than agree. Most of the so-called "evidence" against the director comes from Allen's decision to run off with Mia Farrow's adopted daughter Soon-Yi Preven after they started a relationship when she was in her teens. They later married when she was 21-years old and Allen was 60.

As previously noted, Woody Allen has maintained his innocence since 1992, which he adamantly stands behind now. There was never a court case and the director believes that Dylan Farrow was "brainwashed" by her mother because of the turbulent divorce that they were going through at the time. Dylan's younger brother Ronan Farrow stands by his sister while older brother Moses backs Allen's innocence. Dylan Farrow was recently interviewed on live television where she maintains that Woody Allen molested her when she was 7-years old, while claiming that her mother did not brainwash her.

Diane Keaton and Woody Allen have been friends for decades and the director often calls her his muse. The director hardly does any public speaking, but he made a rare exception to award Keaton with the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award. Allen had this to say while inducting her.

"The minute I met her, she was a great, great inspiration to me. Much of what I've accomplished in my life I owe, for sure, to her. Seeing life through her eyes. She really is astonishing. This is a woman who is great at everything she does."

The two are obviously close, which makes it understandable why she would publicly support the director. However, Diane Keaton is now taking a little bit of heat for supporting Woody Allen at this time. You can check out the endorsement below, courtesy of Diane Keaton's Twitter account.