Today, Disney+ released the trailer for Diary of a Wimpy Kid, which begins streaming this holiday season. Can Greg Heffley survive middle school and achieve his dreams of being rich and famous? It looks like he's off to a rocky start? And not the Balboa kind. They captioned their post reminding everyone, "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Official Disney+ Trailer. Here's what you need to know: don't get the cheese touch! Stream Diary of a #WimpyKid, an all-new Original Movie on December 3 on @disneyplus. ????"

Fans who grew up with Greg are pumped to see their childhood buddy again! One exclaims, "I'm pretty excited!!! I love how the original style fits so well in screen!!!!" Another says, "Yesss!!! I'm 22... And I'm still hyped for this ????????" Longtime fans abound, "Omggg I love it already???? growing up Diary of A Wimpy kid was my favorite! I was a fan of the book series before the 1st book. I used to read it online. Now as an adult I have every diary of a wimpy kid hardback book. Even the do it yourself one."

Revisiting their childhood memories has gotten everyone excited. "obsessed with the other movies but the animated version is so magnificent!!! I love how they're exactly like they are in the books and the fact it looks so realistic but unrealistic at the same time. You killed it and I am so excited , this stuff is timeless!!!" However, most had the question, "We are not getting the cheese touch when watching this??????" I'm not sure what the cheese touch is, but it sounds like it needs to be a avoided at all costs.

The first book in Jeff Kinney's worldwide bestselling series comes to Disney+ in the all-new animated adventure Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Greg Heffley is a scrawny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous - he just has to survive middle school first. To make matters worse, Greg's lovable best friend Rowley seems to coast through life and succeed at everything without even trying! As details of his hilarious - and often disastrous - attempts to fit in fill the pages of his journal, Greg learns to appreciate true friends and the satisfaction that comes from standing up for what is right. Directed by Swinton Scott (Futurama) and written and produced by Jeff Kinney, Diary of a Wimpy Kid features the voices of Brady Noon (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) as Greg Heffley, Ethan William Childress (mixed-ish) as Rowley Jefferson, and Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) as Frank Heffley.

There are fifteen books in the 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' series, and four additional books: 'The Wimpy Kid Do-It-Yourself Book,' 'The Wimpy Kid Movie Diary,' 'The Wimpy Kid Movie Diary: The Next Chapter,' and 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Special Cheesiest Edition.' The series started off online on Funbrain.com in 2004 and made its print debut in April of 2007. There are now more than 250 million copies of 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' books available in 79 editions in 65 languages. Diary of a Wimpy Kid premieres exclusively on Disney+ December 3 2021.