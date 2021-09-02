An all-new animated movie based on Diary of a Wimpy Kid is hitting Disney+ in December. Based on the worldwide bestselling book series by Jeff Kinney, the new movie has just gotten its official poster from Disney, which you can take a look at below. Also revealed on the poster is the official premiere date for the movie, with the animated Diary of a Wimpy Kid start to start streaming on Dec. 3, 2021.

New school. Old cheese. 🧀 The all-new animated adventure Diary of a #WimpyKid is streaming December 3 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/t6jLRLitMi — Disney+ (@disneyplus) September 2, 2021

The Diary of a Wimpy Kid Reboot is directed by Swinton Scott (Futurama). The movie is written and produced by Jeff Kinney, the author of the original books. Cast members attached to voice the characters include Brady Noon (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers), Ethan William Childress (Mixed-ish), and Chris Diamantopoulos (Mickey Mouse).

The synopsis reads: "Greg Heffley is a scrawny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous - he just has to survive middle school first. To make matters worse, Greg's lovable best friend Rowley seems to coast through life and succeed at everything without even trying! As details of his hilarious - and often disastrous - attempts to fit in fill the pages of his journal, Greg learns to appreciate true friends and the satisfaction that comes from standing up for what is right."

"This film feels like the book come to life, and it's exciting to see Greg Heffley and his family and friends in their fully-animated glory," Kinney said in a statement. "It is the Wimpy World in a way no one has seen before. Working on this movie, I feel like we have been sitting on a wonderful secret. I can't wait to finally share it with the world!"

Created by Kinney, the Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series consists of 15 titles with the next installment, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot, arriving in October. To date, the books have sold more than 250 million copies across the world as one of the best-selling book series in history. The series has also garnered mostly positive reviews with critics and has won the Favorite Book award on several occasions at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Previously, 20th Century Fox developed a series of live-action movies based on the book series released between 2010-17. Zachary Gordon played Greg in the first three installments, though he was recast with Jason Drucker for 2017's Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul. Disney has since announced their plans to reboot the franchise following the company's acquisition of Fox in 2019. Last year, it was announced at the Disney Investor Day event that an animated movie would kick off the new series.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid, the new animated reboot that is, will drop on Disney+ on Dec. 3, 2021. Until then, you can watch some of the other movies on the streamer, as Disney+ is currently streaming Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul. The third movie, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, is on HBO Max. This news comes to us from What's On Disney Plus.