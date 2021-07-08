You heard it right. Diddy wants you to know he didn't wake up one day and to his surprise he was a rapper, singer, record producer, record executive, entrepreneur and mogul. He started how most do, at the bottom. He was an intern at New York's Uptown Records. He worked his way up to talent director, and before long he was helping develop Jodeci and Mary J. Blige. But before he was Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy, or Diddy, he was a young man named Sean Combs, living rough on the outskirts of Harlem. He literally had his wake up call to do something about it.

"One day when I was growing up, I woke up and there was 15 roaches on my face,. At that moment I said hell no, I refuse to live like this. Work hard, believe in your crazy dreams... AND NEVER SETTLE! #LOVE. You can do it. You can be whoever you want. You could be eating mango, too, with the ocean as your backyard. I ain't special. I just wanted, I wanted it bad, you feel me?"

"I will not allow myself to not have mango. I hustle hard. Don't allow yourself to not have mangos and the ocean as your backyard!"

His success is undeniable, and he has recently been inspiring others to take charge of their lives and achieve their dreams. "The road to the bag is tied to your team! If they are not inspiring you, praying for you, supporting you or showing you a better way remove them immediately!"

It is clear he is passionate about his career and work ethic, and he is getting people fired up with his real talk about hustling.

Currently the mogul can be seen promoting the new documentary Mary J. Blige's My Life, which can be seen on Amazon Prime.

The film takes a deep dive into the Grammy-winning recording artist and actress Mary J. Blige, revealing the demons and blessings that inspired her 1994 LP 'My Life.' She also celebrates the 25th anniversary of her most influential work by performing the album live for the first time. Taraji P. Henson, Alicia Keys, LL Cool J, Method Man, Nas and of course, Diddy take turns letting us know just who Mary J. Bilge is. And he appears to be starting a new chapter in his life.

"At this time in my life, I decided to make a move from 'me' to 'we.' I felt like I did enough for me and it was time to go to we. So that has been my whole thing and to not get involved in politics because I just think politics are a bunch of bull****," Combs said. "I was just always -- and I'm not gonna complain about it. You know, I'm gonna go and do something about it."