We've been waiting in earnest for Bruce Willis and his team to start cranking out Die Hard 6. While that might take some time, we have news today that the original action classic Die Hard is heading back to the big screen to celebrate its 30th Anniversary. Which is probably the best news concerning John McClane, as no sequel will ever top this Christmas action classic.

Yes, it's time to open up all the windows in your office, home or apartment and scream, 'Yipee-Ki-Yay!' into the wind. 20th Century Fox has decided to celebrate 30 years of bare feet, big teddy bears, giant explosions, and 'Ho, ho, ho, now I have a machine gun' with a return to movie theaters nationwide on November 11 and November 14 as part of the TCM Big Screen Classics series.

Is it the most action-packed Christmas movie ever made? Or the best summertime blockbuster set during Christmas? That's an endless debate among movie fans, but one thing on which everyone agrees: There's no '80s action flick quite like the original quick-talking, explosive-laden Die Hard, the first cinematic adventure of John McClane (Bruce Willis).

On Sunday, November 11, and Tuesday, November 14, Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies present Die Hard as the penultimate film in the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics Series. Die Hard will play at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. both days (local time) on more than 700 screens nationwide. Tickets are available now at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.

So, come on out to the coast, we'll get together, have a few laughs, and pay a visit to Nakatomi Plaza, but be careful of all that broken glass! It's the most wonderful time of the year to enjoy 1988's Die Hard in all its big-screen glory, along with brand-new commentary (which plays before and after the film) by TCM Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz.

Fans of Die Hard may never agree about the film's status as a holiday movie (as opposed to a summer blockbuster with a Christmas setting), but millions of moviegoers do agree that there's endless appeal in the swaggering, wisecracking John McClane (Bruce Willis) and his single-handed effort to protect a 35-story high-rise from a team of terrorists led by suave Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman).

