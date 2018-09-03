The official title for Die Hard 6 has been revealed. We've been hearing for quite some time about a prequel/sequel that will focus on a young John McClane prior to the events of the first movie, when he was just a beat cop in the 70s. The project is still in development and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has provided an update, which includes the movie's actual title.

Up to this point, the movie had been known as Die Hard Year One. Apparently, that's not what they're actually going with. Whether or not that was ever actually going to be the title isn't clear but what is clear is that the producers are making a big change this time around, by ditching "Die Hard" from the title altogether. Instead, they're going to focus on Bruce Willis' iconic character and will sell this based on his name; McClane. Here's what Lorenzo di Bonaventura had to say about it.

"You can tell our intention by the fact that the title page we handed in says, 'McClane.' We want you to get invested in John McClane more than ever before."

While the title McClane doesn't immediately offer the brand recognition that Die Hard Year One does, it seems like a much better title. It's more to the point. And it also makes more sense, considering some of what we've been hearing about the movie recently. Producer Len Wiseman recently dished some details on Die Hard 6 as well and both he and Lorenzo di Bonaventura make it clear that, while this movie will feature a young John McClane, it's very much going to be a Bruce Willis showcase as well. Bonaventura had this to say.

"I don't know how you do Die Hard without Bruce. The idea that he's not very significant in this movie is not accurate at all. We are gonna explore John McClane in his twenties. But just as prominent is the 60-year-old version."

Part of the problem many fans seemed to have with this project in the first place, quite understandably so, was the idea of watching John McClane be some sort of super cop on the streets of New York prior to the events of Nakatomi Plaza would soil the original Die Hard. The thing that makes Die Hard so great is that he's just a regular cop who happens to be the only one who can do anything to save everyone from Hans Gruber and his deadly band of vaguely European thugs. The thought of making McClane extraordinary prior to those events would certainly take something away from it.

However, it sounds like the producers aren't going to be doing anything like that. Perhaps some ghost from John McClane's past will come back to haunt him? It's conceivable that they could make this work without stripping Die Hard of its importance. Much of this will depend heavily on who gets cast to play a young McClane, which Bruce Willis will have a say in. Die Hard 6 does not currently have a release date, nor is it clear who will be directing at this point in time. This news originated with Empire.