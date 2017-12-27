Another Christmas has come and gone, and the debate rages on. Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? Many believe it is, while others argue that it is not. So, one fan reached out to the ultimate source of the action classic's creation, writer Steven E. de Souza. And yup, he finally has the definitive answer for us.

No matter where you stand on the argument, it is officially over once and for all. Die Hard is 100% a Christmas movie. Like it. Or not. This burning question can now be put to bed, as fans continue to debate whether or not Gremlins and Iron Man 3 are also Christmas movies.

Steven E. de Souza co-wrote the Die Hard script with Jeb Stuart way back in 1987. The film was released in the summer of 1988 and it was an instant smash hit. Though arriving in the middle of July, the story is set on Christmas Eve, and there is a lot of Christmas imagery on display. CNN's Jake Tapper reached out to de Souza, to find out where the writer stands. And he confirmed many fans' suspicion. De Souza says this, giving the answer its own hashtag.

"Yes, because the studio rejected the Purim draft #DieHardIsAChristmasMovie"

The writer didn't stop there, though. He also gave fans a handy check list to assure everyone it is, in fact, a bonafide Christmas movie. He compares the action adventure to another classic White Christmas. As he points out, White Christmas only takes place during the holidays in that final third act, while Die Hard is entirely set during the Christmas holiday. The Christmas Party setting is also only utilized in White Christmas during its final reel, while Die Hard is completely embedded within this holiday party takeover. Die Hard also has more Christmas songs than White Christmas. The Bruce Willis classic has three, while White Christmas only has two. The writer also goes onto compare the two movies in other ways, which you can see in the below tweet.

Anyone who was every unconvinced that Die Hard is a classic Christmas movie doesn't really have a leg to stand on. This is clearly a Christmas movie through and through. It just happens to have a lot more action than your average holiday fare. And with this argument settled, it works in Bruce Willis' favor, as he's never starred in another Christmas classic aside from Die Hard 2: Die Harder and a handful of Moonlighting episodes. This is his Christmas movie, and damn us for trying to take it away from him.

The great thing about Die Hard is that, unlike most so-called holiday classics, this is one movie that can be enjoyed year round. Thanks to Steven E. de Souza for providing us with the official answer.

