Academy Award winner Charlize Theron has become just as well known for her affinity for kicking ass and not taking any names as she has for her acting prowess, and now the Atomic Blonde star has doubled down on how serious she is about fronting a female-led movie in the Die Hard franchise. The actress has responded favorably to the idea in the past, and now she has once again declared what a great idea it is and how much she wants it to come to fruition.

"Yeah, I mean, it's a great idea. That's why I replied on Twitter. Because I just thought that was kind of brilliant. I was like, 'This person needs to start pitching. That's a great idea.' And the fact that it would be two women, I was like, 'Yeah, sign me on.'"

At the end of last year, Charlize Theron stamped her approval on the idea after replying to a social media post which read, "Lesbian Christmas rom-coms are all well and good, but what I really want is a 'Die Hard' where Charlize Theron goes on a rampage to save her wife." Theron reacted by writing, "Where do I sign?" and thus greatly increasing the idea of a gender-swapped Die Hard movie actually one day making it to screens.

While there will inevitably be some who cry sacrilege at the suggestion of Theron leading a Die Hard movie, original star Bruce Willis is getting on in years and in recent years has all-but checked out where acting is concerned. So, who better to take over than Theron, who has proven herself time and again to be an action/acting superstar with the likes of Atomic Blonde, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Netflix's recent comic book adaptation The Old Guard? With Theron so passionately on board, the studio would be foolish to not at least consider it.

As for the more familiar Die Hard hero, John McClane, a recent rumor suggests that Bruce Willis may not be quite finished with the beloved franchise. The report claims that Willis will return to the character one last time for Die Hard 6, which would likely use the idea of involving flashbacks to one of McClane's earlier cases, which has ties to the older McClane in present day.

While this is all just speculation at present, executive producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has previously explained the approach to Die Hard 6, stating that you can't really do it without Bruce Willis. "I don't know how you do Die Hard without Bruce," he said at the time. "The idea that he's not very significant in this movie is not accurate at all. We are gonna explore John McClane in his twenties. But just as prominent is the 60-year-old version."

Before she tries her hand at Die Hard, Theron currently has Vin Diesel's Fast and Furious family to deal with. Reprising her role from prior installments for upcoming sequel F9, Theron's character, Cypher, enlists the help of Jakob, Dom's younger brother to exact revenge on Dom and his team. Following a series of delays, F9 is now scheduled for release on May 28, 2021. This comes to us from Vanity Fair.