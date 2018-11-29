Welcome to the party pal! Just in time for the holidays, Twentieth Century Fox has announced a line of Die Hard inspired merchandise. Whether that die-hard fan in your life is team "Christmas Movie" or team "Not a Christmas Movie," there's sure to be a perfect holiday gift in this line for them.

Yippee Ki-Yay! In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the action thriller Die Hard, 20th Century Fox Consumer Products unveils an exciting line of products this holiday season. From books and collectibles to apparel and more, fans can relive the iconic 80s movie featuring the memorable characters of John McClane, the villainous Hans Gruber and Twinkie loving Sergeant Al Powell.

Related: Bruce Willis Declares Die Hard Is Not a Christmas Movie

The Nakatomi Corporation, the Japanese company at the center of Die Hard, is the focus across an assortment of shirts, notebooks, and mugs on Shop.FoxMovies -- with merchandise prominently featuring the fictional company's iconic logo. Plus, a highly-stylized "shattered glass" tee and "YKYMF" tee round out this online collection. For a limited time, from the official Die Hard shop, fans will receive a special Nakatomi Corp. Employee Badge with purchase.

As a special treat for Die Hard fans, the first-ever Die Hard: The Ultimate Visual History book (SRP $45.00) tells the complete behind-the-scenes story of Die Hard and its sequels through exclusive interviews with the cast and crew of each film, including set photography and concept art. Thirty years after the release of the groundbreaking action film, fans can discover the dynamic story behind the creation of the Die Hard saga in this visually stunning look at the adventures of detective John McClane.

Happy trails, Hans! The adventures of John McClane continue in this new graphic novel based on the Die Hard franchise, A Million Ways to Die Hard (SRP $19.99), available now. With a suspenseful new story by industry veterans Frank Tieri and Mark Texeira, packed with all the humor, action and firepower that defined the Die Hard series, the book is sure to thrill fans everywhere.

And let's not forget A Die Hard Christmas: The Illustrated Holiday Classic (SRP $16.99). Now available, this delightful Christmas storybook for adults based on the action-packed Die Hard movie. The unconventional illustrated storybook- is complete with machine guns, European terrorists, and a cop who's forced to rely on all his cunning and skills (and the help of a fellow officer) to save the day. Based on the classic "Night Before Christmas" poem and filled with whimsical illustrations, this cleverly reimagined homage is already becoming a holiday classic.

Thanks to Funko, you can finally watch your favorite Christmas movie with the toughest NYPD detective ever to foil an elaborate German terrorist plot. The John McClane Pop! looks somewhat the worse for wear with blood on his hand and shirt, but that won't stop him from stopping mastermind Hans Gruber whose Pop! is in surprising good condition considering everything that goes down that fateful Christmas Eve. Tony Vreskiv looks downright festive wearing a Santa hat and more than a little blood. Sergeant Al Powell has his priorities well in order with a handful of Twinkies. (SRP $10.99)

Dark Ink Art recently released an all-new piece by artist Florey celebrating the Die Hard 30th anniversary. Quickly selling out, a limited allotment of the poster is now available through Dark Ink's UK affiliate Pulse Gallery (US shipping accepted).

This holiday season, key retailers also showcase pulse-pounding Die Hard merchandise including new shirts from The Forecast Agency.

Hot Topic offers a white long-sleeved tee features a red & green "Die Hard is my Christmas movie, Yippie-Ki-Yay" text design (SRP $28.90) and a black, red and white sweater (SRP $49.99) -- featuring "Yippee Ki-Yay Mother Fu**ker" and helicopters, Santa hats, Nakatomi Plaza and lighters. After all, it's not officially the holiday until Hans Gruber falls off the Nakatomi tower.

Box Lunch offers an 8-bit style Die Hard tee (SRP $28.90) and a Nakatomi Christmas Party tee (SRP $28.90)

In addition to their exclusive Funko Pop! of Hans Gruber -- wearing a dapper suit, GameStop will put you in the holiday spirit with a Nakatomi Christmas Party tee(SRP $19.99)

Online retailer, Fright Rags offers an assortment of Die Hard merchandise including socks, enamel pins and unique tees.