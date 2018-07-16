Bruce Willis has reopened a debate everyone thought was closed. Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? Right after Christmas 2017, co-writer of the action classic Steven De Souza seemingly put an end to this question once and for all by telling the world that yes, John McClane's first outing is indeed a Christmas movie. Now, main star of the film, Bruce Willis, has come along to declare that it is definitely not a Christmas movie.

What spurred Bruce to make this stinging declaration? We're not sure. It came at the end of his Comedy Central Roast, which shot over the weekend. As per the usual, the Roastee, in this case Bruce Willis, got up at the end to roast everyone on the dais. He went after fellow actor Edward Norton with a stinging joke about sexual harassment and the guy's abrasive nature on set, "You've rubbed more people the wrong way than Harvey Weinstein." Then, unexpectedly, Bruce announced something that just won't sit right with a lot of holiday movie fans.

"Die Hard is not a Christmas movie!"

So, is that the definitive answer to the question? The debate over whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie has waged on for years. It's possible that Bruce Willis is just trolling fans. It's also possible that he has no idea what he's saying, and that some Comedy Central writer threw that in knowing it would cause a tiny little storm on the Internet. Whatever the case may be, now the question is back open. Is Die Hard a Christmas movie or not?

Writer Steven E. de Souza wanted to put this debate to rest for good, and seemingly did so over 8 months ago. de Souza co-wrote the script with Jeb Stuart back in 1987, and they intentionally set their tale on Christmas Eve. And there is a lot of Christmas music and imagery on display. Asked to give the definite answer on whether Die Hard should be considered a Christmas classic, Steven gave this answer.

"Yes, because the studio rejected the Purim draft #DieHardIsAChristmasMovie."

The writer then went onto give fans a handy check list that revealed the fact that Die Hard is more of a Christmas movie than the holiday staple White Christmas. Die Hard takes place completely on Christmas while only a couple of scenes in White Christmas take place on the holiday. And Die Hard has more Christmas songs. Though, unlike most Christmas movies, this is one fans can enjoy year around.

The answer had seemingly been put to bed. Now the wound is reopened, and Bruce Willis is to blame. The debate will surely rage on. Maybe Bruce was just soar after all the hard core riding he received at his roast, which included appearances from Moonlighting co-star Cybil Shepard and ex-wife Demi Moore. That had to be rough. You can watch Bruce Willis declare 'Die Hard is not a Christmas movie' when the Comedy Central Roast airs July 29. This news comes from The Hollywood Reporter.