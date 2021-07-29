Plans for Die Hard 6 have reportedly been scrapped. Rumors have been circulating for some time that the next installment in the action movie franchise would see Bruce Willis reprise the role of John McClane while simultaneously acting as an origin story for the charismatic cop, and it turns out these rumors were absolutely true, but according to producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura the project has now sadly been shelved.

"Yeah, no, It's not happening. But what was really interesting was we actually came up with an idea to do it. It was a project that wasn't Die Hard that then, eventually, shifted over to Die Hard."

Taking an idea that was not originally meant as a Die Hard movie would have been very, well, very Die Hard, with the franchise having done this multiple times in the past. The proposed movie, which would have been titled McClane, would have acted as a simultaneous prequel/sequel with Die Hard 4.0's Len Wiseman at the helm. While specific plot details remain unknown, di Bonaventura did reveal that the story would have taken inspiration from one of cinema's most highly regarded movies, The Godfather Part 2.

"What was interesting about our idea was it allowed you the ability to meet the young John McClane and use Bruce. So it was really interesting in that way. So you sort of got to see both versions of him. A bit [like The Godfather Part 2]."

Previous rumors have claimed that the movie was once cancelled following Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox. It was rumored at the time that McClane would have only featured Bruce Willis in a cameo, as a framing device for the story, with a younger actor taking on the role of John McClane as an 80s beat cop. McClane reportedly began life as Die Hard Year One, which would have used the Die Hard prequel comic from BOOM! Studios and writer/artist Howard Chaykin as a jumping off point. Released in 2009, Die Hard Year One is an 8-issue series set in 1976 and follows John McClane as a rookie cop in the NYPD, and would have lent itself quite well to an adaptation. If a non-Bruce Willis Die Hard movie is what you want of course...

It sounds like McClane was not meant to be, though this does not mean we will never see a sixth Die Hard movie, just not the one proposed. It could well be that the studio decided not to move forward with a Die Hard movie that lacked Bruce Willis at the center, with di Bonaventura previously explaining the difficulty of trying to continue the franchise without him. "I don't know how you do Die Hard without Bruce," he said at the time. "The idea that he's not very significant in this movie is not accurate at all. We are gonna explore John McClane in his twenties. But just as prominent is the 60-year-old version."

For Bruce Willis fans (if there are any still left at this point in career), the actor has several projects in the pipeline including The Fortress, Apex, and Bandits. This year sees the actor starring alongside Megan Fox in Midnight in the Switchgrass and Jaime King in Out of Death. Are you disappointed that McClane is no longer happening, or do you think the franchise should now be left well alone? This comes to us from Polygon.