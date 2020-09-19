Quibi and Kevin Hart are teaming back up for another round of action/comedy shenanigans. The streaming service has announced a sequel to Hart's series Die Hart, which was a self-aware take on the action genre, taking its name from the Bruce Willis classic Die Hard. Rather appropriately, the sequel will be titled Die Harter, named in the vein of 1990's Die Hard 2: Die Harder.

Not much was revealed aside from the initial announcement. The series is produced by Kevin Hart and his long-time business partner Jeff Clanagan for LOL Studios. Hart will serve as executive producer, in addition to his starring role, with Candice Wilson (LOL Studios) and Bryan Smiley (HartBeat productions) also on board as executive producers. Jeff Clanagan, President of Laugh Out Loud, had this to say in a statement.

"LOL Studios is excited to produce season 2 of Die Hart and continue our work to bring premium comedic content and new IP to market."

In season one, Hart played a version of himself trying to step out of the role of "comedic sidekick" by going to the world's greatest action star school. Once there, the school's crazy director, played by John Travolta, and tough-minded rival student, Game of Thrones and Fast & Furious star Nathalie Emmanuel, pushed him to his limits as he was thrown into the deep end. It has not yet been revealed if Travolta or Emmanuel will be reprising their roles for season 2. Jean Reno (The Professional, Godzilla) and Josh Hartnett (Black Hawk Down, Penny Dreadful) also starred in season 1. The series was created by Tripper Clancy (Stuber) and Derek Kolstad (John Wick).

What is arguably most surprising about this is that Quibi is staying in the game long enough to award a second season to any of its shows. The streaming service launched earlier this year with a focus on mobile content. It isn't available on TVs or video game consoles, only mobile devices. The services raised well over $1 billion in funding and focuses on short-form, bite-sized content that can be consumed on the go. Quibi also pulled in a surprising number of A-list stars and creatives to make content for the service. Up to this point, it has failed to catch on in any sort of significant way. In June, it was reported that 90 percent of the platform's active users left once their free trial was up.

Kevin Hart remains one of the busiest men in Hollywood. Aside from this, he also has The Man From Toronto and My Own Worst Enemy on deck, as well as the recently announced Planes, Trains and Automobiles remake being developed with Hart and Will Smith. It is also expected that Jumanji 4 will be announced at some point, which would almost certainly bring him back. Plus, there are projects on the back burner like Ride Along 3 and the Monopoly movie. Further details on Die Harter will be announced at a later date. Die Hart season 1 is available now via the Quibi streaming app.