Quibi has released the first trailer for Die Hart. Much as the name implies, this is an action/comedy series that stars Kevin Hart, who is playing a version of himself that looks to become an action hero. Hart, in addition to his starring role, is producing the series. As we can see in the trailer, the transition from comedian to action star isn't going to be a smooth one. Also, it is extremely NSFW. You have been warned.

The trailer kicks off with Kevin Hart explaining that he has wanted to be an action movie star his whole life. Yet, he ends up playing second fiddle to his friend and co-star, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson time and time again. We then get to the heart of the matter, which sees Hart attending a school for action stars, which is headed up by none other than John Travolta. The footage is filled with stunts, jokes at Hart's expense, explosions and everything one would expect from a big action flick.

Nathalie Emmanuel, Jean Reno and Josh Hartnett round out the cast. Tripper Clancy (Stuber) and Derek Kolstad (John Wick) created the series, with Eric Appel (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) directing. Jeff Clanagan, Candice Wilson and Bryan Smiley are on board as producers. This is just one of several projects Kevin Hart has going at the moment. He is also putting together The Man From Toronto, which will co-star Kaley Cuoco, as well as his superhero comedy Night Wolf and a Monopoly movie, among other things. Despite the controversial comments that lost Hart his job as host of the Oscars a couple of years back, he remains one of the busiest men in Hollywood.

Die Hart centers on Kevin Hart as a fictionalized version of himself. Hart is fed up with the comedic sidekick and is granted his wish when a famous director offers him his dream to be a leading man action star. However, there's a catch, as Kevin must first train at the world's greatest action star school, which is run by a lunatic. Pushed to his limits by this action school coach, as well as a rival student (Nathalie Emmanuel), Kevin is forced to survive a series of action sequences and face his fears if he wants to achieve his dream and land the role of a lifetime.

Quibi launched earlier this year with a focus on short-form content produced for mobile devices. Despite billions in funding and a huge stable of A-list creators, the service has failed to gain mainstream traction in the first several months. Doubt has been cast by many in the industry in terms of the service's long-term viability. But, for now, the content keeps on coming. Die Hart is set to debut on July 20, with new chapters every weekday until July 29, when the season finale airs. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself from the Quibi YouTube channel.