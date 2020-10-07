DigiDestined and loyal fans will always be together! Get ready as the DigiDestined and their Digimon return in a thrilling new adventure. In honor of the 20th Anniversary celebration of Digimon, Shout! Factory, in collaboration with Toei Animation, is proud to present the new anime feature Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna on national home entertainment shelves now. Available for the first time in North America, this new movie features the last adventure of Tai and Agumon. Each highly collectible edition of Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna DVD and Blu-ray Combo Pack (Blu-ray + DVD) boasts exciting movie presentation (featuring both versions - English voice cast and the original Japanese audio with English subtitles) and contains new insightful bonus feature, The Final Evolution: Remembering 20 Years of Digimon Adventure with Joshua Seth and Tom Fahn.

A must-own for fans, collectors, and pop culture enthusiasts, this definitive entertainment release promises to captivate you on the edge of your seat. Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna is available for order now at ShoutFactory.com and is also available in stores and other fine retailers. Avid fans and collectors please take note on a special offer: order the Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna Blu-ray Combo Pack directly from ShoutFactory.com and get an exclusive 18"x 24" lithograph of the cover art as a gift-with-purchase, while supplies last.

Die-hard fans further rejoice! Toei Animation has revamped this highly sought-after anime movie for North American audiences by bringing onboard a stellar English voice cast. Joshua Seth, who voiced the main character Tai Kamiya in the original series, returns to the role for this feature film, alongside an exciting team of voice talent.

Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna takes place five years after the events of Digimon Adventure tri, the six-part film series released in 2015. Now on the cusp of adulthood, Tai and his DigiDestined friends discover that with age their bonds with each of their Digimon will ultimately break. How does it end for Tai, Agumon and the others? Fans must watch Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna to find out the answer.

In Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna, Tai is now a university student, living alone, working hard at school, and working every day, but with his future still undecided. Meanwhile, Matt and others continue to work on Digimon incidents and activities that help people with partner Digimon. An unprecedented phenomenon occurs and the DigiDestined discovers that when you grow up, your relationship with your partner Digimon will come closer to an end. As a countdown timer activates on the Digivice, they realize that the more you fight with their partner Digimon, the faster their bond breaks. Will you fight for others and lose your partner? The time to choose and decide is approaching fast. There is a short time before "chosen children" will become adults.