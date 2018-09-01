Digimon fans, it's time to get those fists pumping in the air. Digimon Adventure Tri: Future is coming to theaters this fall, and you don't want to miss out on this epic event.

Toei Animation Inc. and Fathom Events will release the final chapter, Digimon Adventure Tri: Future, in Select U.S. movie theaters nationwide on Thursday, September 20.

Following the exciting debut cinema broadcasts of Digimon Adventure tri: Loss and Digimon Adventure tri: Coexistence, the third exciting installment, Digimon Adventure tri: Future is set to hit select big screens nationwide this fall. In addition to the thrilling anime feature, moviegoers will view exclusive recaps from the previous two features before the screening and will also be treated to taped interviews with Digimon cast members.

In this climatic finale, the DigiDestined have suffered; friends are lost, there is a new threat from a mysterious and newly formed Digimon, and the Real World is threatened to be swallowed up by the Digital World. The DigiDestined must stand together to save their friends and our world.Who knows what the future holds for the DigiDestined, as they prepare for their biggest battle yet.

Tickets for the Digimon Adventure tri series can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in nearly 500 select movie theaters through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

In other Digimon news, it was revealed this summer that Toei Animation is planning an all-new big screen adventure in celebration of the franchise's 20th anniversary. It will include the return of all the original characters, including Tai, Matt, Sora, Izzy, Mimi, Joe, TK, and Kari, who are all now 22 years old. Unlike the Pokemon series, Digimon is actually letting its characters age alongside its core audience. And original Digimon creator Hiromi Seki will be back to supervise this exciting addition to the franchise. There is no release date set for either the Japanese or American debut of this upcoming movie.

So fans will just have to get excited for the final chapter in the Digimon Adventure Tri series instead. Fathom Events has released the first trailer for the English dub of the movie along with the cool poster. You can check it all out below, then be sure to get your advanced tickets for this one-night only event. They are sure to go fast, and you definitely don't want to miss out.