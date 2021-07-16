Dillon Jordan, producer of Skin and The Kindergarten Teacher, was indicted last month on prostitution and money laundering charges. The indictment was unsealed on Thursday. The Hollywood figure has been accused of sending images of the sex workers he employed to potential clients and discussing the price of prostitution services over email, while also overseeing travel arrangements for women to travel around the globe. They say there is evidence that Dillon D. Jordan had been operating his prostitution ring from 2010 at least through May 2017,

The charges also allege that he used accounts in the names of the production company and an event planning business to collect payments and pay expenses for the prostitution business, with payments leveled as "modeling fees," "appearance fees," "consulting fees" and "house party fees." Jordan also has been going under aliases such as Daniel Jordan, Daniel Maurice Hatton, and Daniel Bohler, according to the indictment. He was arrested in San Bernardino County and is scheduled to make his first appearance before a federal judge in Riverside, CA.

According to court documents, Jordan, who was indicted under various aliases, "primarily managed the finances of the prostitution busines [sic.] through two front companies incorporated in California, including a purported party and event planning company ... and movie production company."

Multiple bank accounts were also allegedly opened in the name of both companies, where he is said to have held money and processed transactions from for the prostitution ring. According to the docs, checks written to sex workers were occasionally "further disguised" as "modeling fees, appearance fees, consulting fees, massage therapy fees, and house party fees, among other things."

"It was part and an object of the conspiracy that Dillon Jordan, a/k/a Daniel Jordan, a/k/a Daniel Maurice Hatton, a/k/a Daniel Bohler, the defendant, and others known and unknown, would and did knowingly transport individuals in interstate and foreign commerce, with the intent that such individuals engage in prostitution and in any sexual activity for which a person can be charged with a criminal offense ..." the documents read.

The docs call for the producer to "forfeit to the United States ... any and all property, real and personal, constituting or derived from proceeds obtained, directly or indirectly, as a result of said offense; and any and all property, real or personal, that was used or intended to be used to commit or [facilitate] the commission of said offense, including but not limited to a sum of money in United States currency representing the amount of property involved in said offense and proceeds traceable to the commission of said offense."

Dillon faces charges of conspiracy to violate the Mann Act (aimed at stopping prostitution and human trafficking), enticement, use of interstate commerce to promote unlawful activity and concealment money laundering.

Dillon's most recent producing credit was attached to the film One Nation Under God starring Kevin Sorbo and Antonia Sabato Jr., about a student advocating for his religion when a presidential candidate visits his school. Representatives for Jordan have yet to respond to the allegations. This news first appeared at Variety.