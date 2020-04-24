Dimitri Diatchenko, the actor and voiceover artist known for his role in Chernobyl Diaries and many other movies and television shows, has sadly passed away. According to TMZ, Diatchenko's family had called police for a wellness check on Wednesday after they hadn't heard from the actor in several days. That's when Diatchenko's body was discovered, and the family believes he died late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. An exact cause of death isn't yet clear pending a medical examiner's investigation, but police say there are no obvious signs of foul play. He was 52 years old.

Dimitri Diatchenko was born in San Francisco, California on April 11, 1968. During his childhood, Diatchenko pursued a passion for music, playing classical guitar as a young boy and playing his first solo by the age of nine. His musical accomplishments would later earn him multiple medals in guitar competitions, which includes recognition at the World Championships of Performing Arts. He continued to study music in college as a scholarship music student, graduating with a Master of Music from Florida State University. However, as luck would have it, Diatchenko was cast in a small role in the Demi Moore movie G.I. Jane around this time, sparking Diatchenko's interest in pursuing an acting career in Los Angeles.

In movies, Diatchenko is perhaps best known for his role in the 2012 horror movie Chernobyl Diaries, which saw him playing the Ukrainian tour guide Yuri. He also had parts in movies like Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Get Smart, Burning Palms, Company of Heroes, and They're Watching. Diatchenko worked often on the small screen as well with many television roles in various programs. His time on television includes parts in Walker, Texas Ranger, Alias, 2 Broke Girls, How I Met Your Mother, and Sons of Anarchy. Diatchenko also voiced different animated roles in shows such as Family Guy and The Wild Thornberrys. Most recently, he lent his voice to multiple characters in Nickelodeon's rebooted Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series.

Additionally, Diatchenko worked as a voice actor for video games, appearing in dozens of hit titles for many years. This includes sizable roles as Solarii in Tomb Raider and the supervillain Sandman in Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions. Some of his other roles include parts in Quake 4, Wolfenstein, Crackdown 4, Fallout 4, The Last of Us, Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception, and video games based on the Iron Man movies. He also can be heard in many war games like Battlefield Hardline, Ghost Recon: Future Soldier, and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

Diatchenko's family say the actor was healthy and in good shape, so the news of his passing comes as a major shock. We extend our condolences to them at this time as they await for more answers from the coroner's report. Diatchenko had taken on many, many roles in various movies, television shows, and video games, and at just 52 years old, there's no doubt he had so much more to offer as well. May he rest in peace. This news comes to us from TMZ.