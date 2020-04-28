It was in the spring of 1991 that the hit show Dinosaurs began to delight children everywhere. Well, for four seasons it did anyway, then came the final episode, which is being remembered on social media for the bleak way in which it brought an end to this mostly lighthearted tale of suburban anthropomorphic dinosaurs. This year marks the shows 29th anniversary, and yet the horrifying finale is still playing on people's minds.

Dinosaurs follows a family of dinosaurs residing in a modern world. They have TVs, fridges and various other objects. The only human beings around them are cavemen, who are considered pets and wild animals. The show is still remembered fondly, with the haunting finale, entitled Changing Nature, having gained something of an infamous following over the last three decades.

If for some reason you are avoiding spoilers then look away now. For the duration of the shows 65 episode run, the main characters are the dinosaur family known as the Sinclairs, a working-class family with two sons and a daughter. After the family patriarch manages to get control of the company he's spent countless hours working for, his actions directly lead to the beginning of the Ice Age. If that does not sound quite jarringly miserable enough, the show practically ends with our beloved family freezing to death, with no idea of what is really happening.

Taking on climate change all those years ago, in a children's television show that was well-known for catchphrases no less, is a very bold move, but is no doubt one of the reasons the show is so well-remembered, with people still discussing it all these years later.

who approved the finale of dinosaurs and what did they think the public response would be — hannah b (@soprhano) April 26, 2020

Evidently they got the finale very right, with the public response being that the show would continue to come up on conversation nearly 30 years later. For many, the Dinosaurs final episode remains the most depressing television finaleof all time.

Which TV series had the most depressing finale? I’m going with ‘Dinosaurs.’ — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) April 26, 2020

Some fans have even managed the impossible, with interpretations that render the finale even bleaker than it already is.

Dinosaurs is probably the champion



The Castle series finale is so badly cut together that it implies the final moments are the shared hallucination of the main characters as they bleed out — Internet Dustin v2.51 (@leafmario3) April 26, 2020

Others continue to appreciate the relevance of the show, and particularly the emotionally-charged finale.

I loved this show. This series finale was so good and too relevant. #Dinosaurshttps://t.co/tD3fTiljVn — 90s Kinda Girl (@divafeminist) April 26, 2020

This is a feeling that is echoed by many others, who, to this day, are still in the love with the show and the way that social messages were littered throughout this simple story.

The last scene of the series finale of Dinosaurs was pretty bleak but also extremely relevant. Loved the social messaging behind this show. pic.twitter.com/DEHEULP9BA — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 26, 2020

In fact, this social messaging was so far and above what is usually included in a show aimed at kids, that some are wondering how it was ever even allowed.

Dinosaurs was critical of monopolies, of savage capitalism, of racism, of wars, and promoted critical thinking. I never understood how Disney let them fly. — Me Puse la Gorra (@cmatias_l) April 26, 2020

The majority of fans who grew up watching the show admire the finale even more now that they have grown up, with many noticing how well the bleak ending wraps up the show.

As dark as that finale was, having the dinosaurs go extinct because Earl fucked up is the most Dinosaurs thing. 🤣 https://t.co/igLCcmSmpn — essential anastasia beaverhausen 🌻 (@ItsKrisRose) April 26, 2020

Dinosaurs was produced by Michael Jacobs Productions and Jim Henson Television in association with Walt Disney Television and starred Stuart Pankin, Jessica Walter, Jason Willinger, Sally Struthers, and Kevin Clash. Dinosaurs originally aired on ABC.

Dinosaurs ran for 4 seasons and tackled many important issues such as racism, sexual harassment, drug use, and most notably environmental protection; leading to what is considered one of the darkest series finales in television history. pic.twitter.com/7PgvC9zZb7 — Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) April 26, 2020

On April 26 1991, #dinosaurs premiere. The only one I regret is not finishing the rest of the of dinosaurs. But I do remember that I was in the middle of watching season 3 of episode 2 on #Hulu. pic.twitter.com/RaHW97JGVs — Debra Bamidele ♿♏ (@Debrabamidele) April 26, 2020