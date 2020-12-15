Dinosaurs is finally coming to Disney+. More than a year after the streaming service launched, a release date for the beloved Jim Henson series has been revealed. Mark your calendars, prehistoric Henson fans, as the show will be available to stream in its entirety on January 29.

A previous report had indicated that the series would be coming to Disney+ in the fall. It appears as though that got pushed back a bit. In any case, those who grew up watching the show in the 90s are in for a little nostalgia boost here in just a handful of weeks. This will also provide a new generation the chance to discover the show. Executive producer Brian Henson had this to say about it in an interview.

"Up until pretty recently it was on Hulu and it has had quite a following on Hulu. I think the audience will more easily find it on Disney+, which is terrific. It sits very well on Disney+. When they were divvying up what goes where, they eventually decided Dinosaurs should be over on Disney+. I think it'll find a bigger and new audience base on Disney+."

Originally airing on ABC, Dinosaurs premiered in 1991. It was conceived by Jim Henson less than a year before he died. The show takes place during the time when dinosaurs ruled the Earth and centers on a family; Earl Sinclair, Fran Sinclair, their three children, Robbie, Charlene, and Baby, as well as Fran's mother, Ethyl.

Much was going on during the time of the show's production. Not only had Jim Hesno just passed but the Henson Company was in talks to be acquired by Disney. Ultimately, the deal fell through, which created a lot of tension. All the while, Brian Henson, at the age of 26/27, had to take over the company and figure out how to make the show work.

"It was a show that benefitted from lack of experience. The way that we decided to make that series was sort of as a progression from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles we barely made with spit and polish and rubber bands. We had no money, made it super-fast, and I wanted to use that same animatronic approach to dinosaurs. Basically, there was nobody who had the experience to do what we were doing. The fact that I was 27 or so didn't matter. I was as much of an expert as anybody else. It was nice to bring everybody together and go, 'Okay, this has never been done. And now we're going to figure out how to do it.'"

Dinosaurs for four seasons, airing a total of 65 episodes. Reruns later aired on the Disney Channel, which helped the show gain popularity and maintain its longevity in the pop culture landscape. It is now poised to join an ever-expanding lineup of both classic and original programming on Disney+ that has proved to be a winning formula over the past year, with the service already boasting 86 million subscribers. This news comes to us via Collider.