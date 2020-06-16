The new streaming service Disney+ already boasts a pretty impressive roster of content, but one of the most requested titles that fans want to see added is the cherished ABC series, Dinosaurs. Well, we have some good news, as it is now being reported that the show will become available on Disney+ sometime in the Fall.

Whilst no specific date has yet been made available, the announcement was made via Deadpool and Free Guy star Ryan Reynolds during the airing of ABC's brand new game show, Don't. Reynolds is currently acting as both producer and host for that particular show. Though the Disney+ release of Dinosaurs is rather vague right now, hopefully the show will be made available everywhere, though again this is sadly something else that is irritatingly unknown at this time. In hindsight, it would have been nice for Reynolds to provide us all with a few more details. Still, the news should at least be enough to put a smile on the faces of the show's many fans.

Dinosaurs has previously been made available on the streaming service Hulu, but is not currently available on any streaming platforms to watch, although the show can be purchased on platforms such as Amazon.

The show ran from 1991 to 1994, airing on ABC for 65 episodes. In a similar fashion to both The Flintstones and the The Simpsons, Dinosaurs parodied and satirized modern life through the Sinclair clan, a regular family who just happened to be dinosaurs. The series follows a family of dinosaurs residing in a modern world. They have TVs, fridges and various other objects. The only human beings around them are cavemen, who are considered pets and wild animals.

The show is still remembered fondly, with the haunting finale, entitled Changing Nature, having gained something of an infamous following over the last three decades. In case you are avoiding spoilers for a thirty-year-old show, skip to the next paragraph. Still here? Well, the show ends with our family's patriarch accidentally leading to the beginning of the Ice Age. If that does not sound quite jarringly miserable enough, the show practically ends with our beloved family freezing to death, with no idea of what is really happening. No doubt there are many fans who can't wait to relive that moment.

The series is also well-remembered for the catchphrase "Not The Momma!", which was often hollered by the series' breakout star Baby Sinclair. Newly hatched in the premiere episode, The Mighty Megalosaurus, Baby Sinclair is a precocious, endearingly bratty, greedy, spoiled, ruthless, selfish, nosy, violent, and whiny child that ultimately went on to steal audience's hearts.

Dinosaurs was the brainchild of puppeteering genius Jim Henson, who developed the idea in the late 1980s. Sadly, Henson passed away before the show made it to the airwaves. The series was produced by Michael Jacobs Productions and Jim Henson Television in association with Walt Disney Television and starred Stuart Pankin, Jessica Walter, Jason Willinger, Sally Struthers, and Kevin Clash. Dinosaurs originally aired on ABC.

Despite the sheer lack of specific detail, Dinosaurs becoming available on Disney+ is certainly an exciting prospect, and could even mean the release of other Jim Henson-produced content on the streaming platform. Considering Disney now owns the entirety of the Muppets' back catalog, there is a surprisingly small amount of Muppets-related content currently at one's fingertips. The announcement was made on ABC's Don't.