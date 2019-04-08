A new documentary called Direct to Video is aiming to be horror director Dustin Ferguson's love letter to some often overlooked direct-to-video 90s horror movies. Ferguson has already started work on the project and has been hard at work doing interviews with some direct-to-video horror stars, including Ed Gale (Dolly and Dolly Dearest) and Bobby Ray Schafer (Psycho Cop Returns), with more interviews on the way. No release date has been announced, but Ferguson is known for making things pretty quickly.

Dustin Ferguson made the official announcement about Direct to Video - Straight to Video Horror of the 90s over the weekend on social media and even introduced some awesome poster art. Ferguson is definitely excited about getting the documentary about straight-to-video classics out and into the hands of horror fiends everywhere. Ferguson refers to the project as his "schlockumentary." You can read what he had to say about it below.

"I was going to wait until tomorrow to announce this - but the news is already spreading like wildfire! ANNOUNCING Direct To Video - Straight To Video Horror of The 90s! It's my newest documentary and is actually already in production! Filming the bulk of the interviews next month. There's a TON of fantastic talent from a whole gob of direct-to-video 90s classics (and movies that became big hits on VHS) doing interviews and I will begin revealing just who in a couple weeks! Special thanks to Mancat Design for this GOREgous poster art!"

Dustin Ferguson is no stranger in the horror world. The director has been putting out quality projects for over a decade now after getting his real start as editor on Sleepaway Camp IV: The Survivor. Terror at Black Tree Forest was his directorial debut and then he went on to do some music videos before circling back to the horror genre. To date, he has made over 60 features and 80 music videos.

Dustin Ferguson is probably best known for directing sequels or remakes of the cult horror movies including Silent Night, Bloody Night 2, Die Sister, Die!, Camp Blood 4, The Dummy 2, and The Amityville Legacy. As far as documentaries are concerned, Ferguson has made them on Police Academy and Night of The Demons, so he knows a thing or two about constructing a good documentary. Direct to Video - Straight to Video Horror of the 90s is definitely in good hands.

It's going to be exciting to see who Dustin Ferguson gets to interview next for Direct to Video - Straight to Video Horror of the 90s. Ed Gale is a pretty big interview and one has to wonder if they'll only discuss his 90s direct-to-video roles or some of his more well-known roles like Howard the Duck and Child's Play. We'll just have to wait and see what Ferguson decides to do. You can check out the poster for Direct to Video - Straight to Video Horror of the 90s below, thanks to Dustin Ferguson's Facebook page.