Are you ready to have the time of your life all over again? This Valentine's Day, fall in love With Dirty Dancing all over again. The classic 80s romance is returning to the big screen for just two days only. And it's happening right when you want to celebrate with the love of your life.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, the timeless, music-filled love story Dirty Dancing will be back in movie theaters nationwide. For two days only, on February 10 and February 13, Baby and Johnny will return and give movie lovers (or any kind of lovers) the chance to experience this perennially popular audience favorite on the big screen. Set in the summer of 1963 and featuring a soundtrack filled with songs that helped define the 1980s, Dirty Dancing is filled with both romance and nostalgia.

Directed by Emile Ardolino, written by Eleanor Bergstein, and starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in their most iconic movie roles, Dirty Dancing was a worldwide box-office sensation when it was released in 1987, grossing more than $213 million worldwide and capturing the hearts of audiences everywhere. Dirty Dancing also took home the Best Original Song Oscar for the rousing love song "(I've Had) The Time of My Life."

Fathom Events and Lionsgate are throwing this nostalgia party starting Sunday, February 10, 2019 - 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. (local time), with the second showing happening on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 - 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. (local time). Tickets for Dirty Dancing can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in hundreds of select movie theaters through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Baby (Jennifer Grey) is one listless summer away from the Peace Corps. Hoping to enjoy her youth while it lasts, she's disappointed when her summer plans deposit her at a sleepy resort in the Catskills with her parents. Her luck turns around, however, when the resort's dance instructor, Johnny (Patrick Swayze), enlists Baby as his new partner, and the two fall in love. Baby's father forbids her from seeing Johnny, but she's determined to help him perform the last big dance of the summer.

In other exciting news, Funko has announced their first ever Dirty Dancing Funko Pops. Baby and Johnny are offered in a 2-Pack, showing off their dance movies, in an exclusive that is only available at Target. You can also buy each Pop separately, but where is the fun in that?

"Nobody puts Baby in a corner. For dancing enthusiasts, fans of '80s movies and rebels everywhere, these Baby and Johnny Pop!s will undeniably shine as the star of your collection. Whether you're into the mambo, the cha-cha, the tango or salsa, Baby and Johnny have moves you'll love."

So, go get them Pops, then settle in and get your tickets for the Valentine's Day event of 2019, and Baby and Johnny return to theater screens nationwide for this exciting 2 day event that is sure to get your heart racing.