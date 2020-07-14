A new Dirty Dancing movie may be in the works with original star Jennifer Grey. This has yet to be confirmed, but Lionsgate has partnered with Grey for a new dancing movie that doesn't have an official title yet. But it is neither confirmed nor denied at this point that a sequel to the iconic 80s classic is indeed happening. What's more, it's said that the movie will be taking place in the 90s.

According to a new report, Jennifer Grey has been set to star in and executive produce this new mysterious dance movie. Details are currently being kept under wraps but there are "rumblings" that this is a new Dirty Dancing movie. The story also states that those with knowledge of the project aren't confirming or refuting the idea at this point. Whether or not Grey would reprise her role as Baby remains to be seen, assuming it is indeed a follow-up of sorts. But that would seem to be a good reason to bring her on board. Plus, with the movie taking place in the 90s, it would make sense, in terms of a timeline, as the original is set in 1963.

Lionsgate currently holds the distribution rights to Dirty Dancing. In its day, the Dirty Dancing was a massive hit. Directed by Emile Ardolino, it grossed $218 million at the global box office against a comparatively tiny $5 million budget. It also proved to be a huge hit on home video. A sequel, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, was previously released in 2004. Produced by Lionsgate, it was not received nearly as well and only grossed $27 million at the box office. It seems, with 80s nostalgia currently in vogue, that the studio may be looking to give it another go.

Dirty Dancing centers on Baby (Jennifer Grey) who is summer away from the Peace Corps. Hoping to enjoy the dwindling bits of her youth, she's disappointed when her parents decide to bring her to a quiet resort. She has a reversal of fortunes, however, when the resort's dance instructor, Johnny, played by the late Patrick Swayze, enlists Baby as his new partner. The two fall in love, but Baby's father forbids her from seeing Johnny. Yet, Baby is determined to help him perform the last big dance of the summer.

Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer are heading up the movie, with Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis (Five Feet Apart, The Curse of La LLorona) penning the screenplay. There is no word yet on who may end up in the director's chair. It also hasn't been revealed how soon production could begin, but that is a tricky prospect right now as studios are still trying to sort out how best to do so safely, given the circumstances. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.