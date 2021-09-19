Expect to see "a lot more" singing and dancing in Disenchanted, the upcoming sequel to Disney's Enchanted. Set for a release on Disney+ in 2022, the upcoming sequel brings back Amy Adams as Giselle, a live-action version of your typical Disney princess. And it sounds like the actress had even more fun this time around than when shooting the original movie.

Recently, Adams appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During the interview, the topic turned to Disenchanted, which wrapped filming over the summer. Amy Adams confirmed that she is joined by "everyone" who starred alongside her in Enchanted, but she also praises newcomer Maya Rudoph as the new antagonist. From the interview:

"We filmed it in Ireland. Everyone is back. We also have great additions to the cast. We have Maya Rudolph. She plays the 'baddie,' so we get to have a lot of fun together."

The sequel does bring back several returning stars including Patrick Dempsey as Robert, James Marsden as Prince Edward, and Idina Menzel as Nancy. However, at least one role has been recast, as Gabriella Baldacchino replaces Rachel Covey as an older version of Morgan, Robert's daughter. Joining Maya Rudolph in new roles are Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, and Oscar Nunez.

There is also a significant change people will see in the sequel. According to Amy Adams, Disenchanted incorporates more singing and dancing, something that really made the actress feel humbled. A lot of time has passed since filming the original Enchanted, and Adams found that moving around as Giselle now isn't quite as easy as it might have been back then. As Adams explains:

"There's a lot more singing and a lot more dancing which was humbling. The last time I really danced as much as I'm required to dance in this, I was in my 20s and now I'm not in my 20s. It feels different in your 40s. In my heart, I look like I'm in my 20s when I'm dancing, and then I would watch playback and be like, 'Whoa, that's not the same.'"

Adam Shankman directs Disenchanted using a screenplay co-written with Brigette Hales, Richard LaGravenese, Scott Neustadter, and Michael H. Weber. Amy Adams produced with Barry Josephson and Barry Sonnenfeld. The sequel, which has been in gestation for about a decade, has had various directors and screenwriters attached over the years before this version was finally able to get the green light.

At one point, Shankman was also going to direct another major sequel for Disney+. He was first signed on to helm Hocus Pocus 2 for the streamer, but his commitments to Disenchanted meant he was forced to step down. Shankman is still on board for that movie as an executive producer, but it's been announced that Anne Fletcher will direct the movie. The sequel is among one of the most anticipated upcoming releases at Disney+.

Disenchanted will arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2022. As of now, an official release date has not yet been announced. Oddly enough, the original Enchanted is not currently streaming, although its sequel will be a Disney+ exclusive.