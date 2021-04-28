Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays have joined the earlier announced Maya Rudolph, and are set to join a number of returning cast members in the sequel Disenchanted, coming exclusively to Disney+ in the near future.﻿﻿ Fans have been patiently waiting for over a decade for the highly anticipated sequel to the original hit movie ﻿Enchanted﻿. News surrounding the project has been coming in thick and fast since its confirmation last year.

It is known that original cast members Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden and Idina Menzel will all be returning to the fold. It has now been announced that new faces Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays have also been added to the mix. ﻿

Interestingly, both Maya Rudolph and Yvette Nicole Brown have pre-existing Disney connections. ﻿SNL alumni and star of ﻿Bridesmaids and ﻿Grown Ups﻿, Maya Rudolph is lending her voice to the upcoming Disney/Pixar project ﻿Luca. The animated feature film is scheduled for a Disney+ release later this year. Nicole Brown appeared in the Disney produced ﻿Avengers: Endgame and the live-action remake of ﻿Lady and the Tramp.

Jayma Mays, on the other hand, is most known for her role as Emma Pillsbury in the teen musical series ﻿Glee. The original Kevin Lima directed movie ﻿Enchanted﻿ tells the fish-out-of-water story of Princess Giselle (Amy Adams) who finds herself banished from her magic (animated) kingdom and stuck in the very different and un-fairytale like modern day Manhattan.

Released in 2007, the movie was a commercial and critical success and went on to gross over $340 million worldwide. It was considered to be both a homage to, and a self-parody of, some of Disney's older animated features and was especially praised for its set design, costumes, acting and musical numbers. It won three Saturn Awards, including Best Fantasy Film and Best Actress for Adams. It also received two nominations at the 65th Golden Globe Awards and three Best Original Song nominations at the 80th Academy Awards.

﻿Disenchanted﻿will be directed by Adam Shankman, of ﻿Hairspray﻿ fame, and will likely return to the story of Giselle after her 'happily ever after' ending with Robert Philip (Patrick Dempsey). While little is known about the plot as yet, it is rumoured that Rudolph has been cast in the role of a villain and that Snow White's seven dwarfs - Grumpy, Bashful, Sneezy, Sleepy, Dopey, Happy and Doc - will be playing a key role in the movie which might include a musical number.

Renowned composer Alan Menken, responsible for scoring the originals' beloved soundtrack will also be returning with Stephen Schwartz to work on new songs for the film. Menken also recently let slip that ﻿the project has now begun filming. Whilst no release date has been set in stone just yet, with the information at hand, it is likely that Disenchanted﻿ will see an early 2022 release.

It﻿ joins a long list of upcoming high profile projects set to hit Disney+ in the near future. ﻿Cruella, a 101 Dalmatians ﻿prequel focusing on the villainous Cruella De Vil is coming to Disney+ in April with Premier Access, followed by the animated Pixar project Luca, ﻿as well as a contemporary reimagining of Cinderella entitled ﻿Sneakerella and an animated reboot of ﻿Night at the Museum.