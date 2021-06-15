Since the arrival of Disney+ last year, the streaming platform has provided the House of Mouse much more scope to return to many of its old properties for any number of sequels, reboots, series' and more. While the Marvel and Star Wars franchises are still the biggest crowd-pullers, one of the most anticipated of the upcoming sequels is the return of the live-action/animation combo movie Enchanted, and as the director shared a photo via his Instagram account, it looks like the production is finally getting underway.

Enchanted first hit cinemas in 2007, starring Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey and Susan Sarandon in the new spin on the old Prince, Princess, Wicked Queen themes that are synonymous with some of Disney's biggest hits. The movie contained animated bookends with live action forming most of the movie's runtime and the film was an instant hit among fans. So when it was announced that a sequel was on the cards, there were a lot of happy people - not least those particularly waiting to see the return of Dempsey's handsome prince.

Now with all of the cast in place, the sequel, entitled Disenchanted, is ready to start shooting and director Adam Shankman stoked expectation with a photo that, in these post-Covid times, is both a welcome sight for the movie's fan-base but also a sign that things are really starting to progress towards some normality. In the shot, 75 dancers who are working on the compulsory big dance routines the movie requires are pictured gathered together as they complete rehearsals.

In the post Adam Shankman, who recently helped confirm that Hocus Pocus 2 was in development while revealing his disappointment at not being able to direct the sequel due to his duties on Disenchanted, said, "The best part of my job? Being able to employ 75 dancers for a @disneystudios @disneyplus movie and watching them rehearse their masked faces off. My heart swooned watching them all dance. I can't wait to share their beautiful work #Disenchanted. And yest, I'm the guy in the air. Like usual."

Disenchanted continue the tale of Giselle (Adams), an animated princess who ended up in real world New York where she met her "Prince" played by Dempsey. There is little currently known about the plot of the new movie, but we do know that most of the original cast will return including the two leads as well as James Marsden and Idina Menzel. In addition, the villains this time around will be played by Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays, and Morgan Philip, the daughter of Dempsey's character in the original will be played by Gabriella Baldacchino.

In a recent interview, Dempsey said, "I've been talking to director [Adam Shankman]. The story is getting better and better. There's a great cast coming together. And the musical numbers, I get to sing and dance. To work with everybody again after 14 years is just really exciting. We need some escapism right now. We need those romantic comedies and those musicals to get people out of the doldrums that we're in."

He went on, "Every year they were like, 'We're going to do this. It's going to get done,' but then no one could agree on the script. It's such an important film for them and it's a satire. It's not a typical Disney movie. It's kind of off-brand a little bit. Yet we give honor to all of those Disney movies that have come before and they finally now have figured it out. And we're old enough, so it's like a midlife crisis movie." Disenchanted will be singing and dancing its way onto Disney+ in 2022.