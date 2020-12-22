According to reports, Patrick Dempsey will reprise the role of Robert Phillip for the upcoming Disney+ Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted. In addition, the same reports are also claiming that the character of Robert's daughter, Morgan, will also be back for the follow-up, though no casting has been confirmed at present. Disenchanted will also reportedly feature a brand-new villain, with the studio currently looking for the perfect actress for the role.

Furthermore, insiders have also learned that Brigette Hales is now attached to the Disney sequel as a writer, alongside Hairspray director Adam Shankman, who has been attached to helm Disenchanted for some time. Hales is best known for her work on the hugely successful ABC fantasy series Once Upon a Time and for the limited series adaptation of Stephen King's political time travel thriller 11.22.63. Other writers attached to the project include a handful of rom-com aficionados, Richard Lagravenese of P. S. I Love You fame, and Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber of 500 Days of Summer.

Dempsey's Robert Phillip began the first movie as a cynical New York City divorce attorney who does not believe in true love or happily-ever-after, whose life and outlook are changed when he meets Giselle. Amy Adams will return as Giselle for the Enchanted sequel, which was officially confirmed to be going into production during the recent Disney Investor Day.

Released back in 2007, Enchanted is both an homage and parody of the Disney movies and princesses of old and begins with Adams' Princess Giselle being banished from her kingdom by her lover's evil stepmother. Transported into the real world, specifically New York City, Giselle must navigate her way through a reality that lacks singing animals and other such wonders in order to find a way to get home. Things become complicated however when Giselle meets a lawyer and finds herself falling for him.

Directed by Kevin Lima from a script by Bill Kelly, Enchanted stars Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Timothy Spall, Idina Menzel, Rachel Covey, and Susan Sarandon alongside Amy Adams. the movie was both a critical darling and a huge box office success, earning more than $340 million worldwide. Combining both traditional-looking animation and live-action and containing songs by legendary composer Alan Menken alongside lyricist Stephen Schwartz, Enchanted works wonderfully as both a love letter to the beloved works of Disney, and a satirical look at its many tropes.

Word of an Enchanted sequel began to spread as far back as 2010, with James Marsden saying in 2011 that the studio needed to hurry up before father time took its toll. "I think that the clock is ticking on that one," said the actor, who is not yet confirmed for the sequel. "Amy Adams and I are both saying, "If there's going to be a sequel, we're not getting any younger." Since we play sort of ageless animated characters. Hopefully we do. That was something really special and I'd love to come back and do another."

Disenchanted is due for release on Disney+ sometime in the near future. This comes to us courtesy of The Disinsider.