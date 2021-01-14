Patrick Dempsey has confirmed that he will star alongside Amy Adams in the long-awaited Enchanted sequel. Additionally, the actor revealed hopes of a spring production start. The sequel was first announced at the end of last year, though only Adams was confirmed to return at the time. Fans of the original 2007 movie have been waiting over a decade to see the actress reunite with Dempsey, and they're about to get their wish.

In a new interview, Patrick Dempsey was asked about his involvement in Enchanted 2, which is officially titled Disenchanted. "I just got this script for the second movie, and then I'm starting to go through and get notes together," the actor said. Dempsey concluded by noting, "There's talk that we'll start shooting that in the spring, which is exciting." As to whether or not production on the sequel will be able to start this spring, that is anybody's guess, due to the public health crisis. As of this writing, a release date for the sequel has yet to be announced by Disney.

Patrick Dempsey also took a minute to reflect on the success of Enchanted. "Amy Adams is so amazing in that film," Dempsey said. "It was a fun project to be a part of." As for what fans can expect with Disenchanted, director Adam Shankman teased in 2018 that it will focus on "Giselle finding herself questioning her happily ever after, and accidentally triggering events that make everyone's lives turn upside down in both the real world and in the animated kingdom of Andalasia." It's unclear if the sequel will still follow this arc. Shankman is taking over for Kevin Lima, who directed the first installment. The sequel has had many big screen release dates teased in the past, but it will now premiere in the near future on Disney+.

James Marsden is also rumored to be returning as Prince Edward in Disenchanted. In an interview from last year, the actor said, "They've been talking about making that movie for a while but I hope so, I hope we make it. We've been fooled before that it was gonna happen, it didn't happen. We should do it before we get too long in the tooth." Marsden has yet to publicly address whether or not he's returning now that the Enchanted sequel is officially moving forward.

Work on Disenchanted started back in 2010 and it was given the official title back in 2015. In April 2020, Alan Manken revealed that he already had songs written for the sequel and that he was in the process of writing more. Whatever the case may be, at the very least, Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey can finally start talking about the movie happening, even though they could still run into some speedbumps along the way. The interview with Patrick Dempsey was originally conducted by Good Morning America.