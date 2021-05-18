With production having now begun on Disney's Disenchanted, the studio has now released several details regarding the long-awaited follow-up including a plot synopsis and the cast. Released back in 2007, fans of the first Enchanted have been asking for a sequel ever since, with the 14-year gap in between the two movies being addressed in the now unveiled synopsis.

Disenchanted will take place "Fifteen years after Enchanted, Giselle moves to the suburb of Monroeville with Robert and their teenage daughter Morgan, where she must juggle the challenges that come with a new home and discover what happily ever after truly means to her and her new family."

Further details have revealed that Giselle, Robert, and Morgan's new suburban life may not turn out to be as idyllic as they'd hoped, as "the community is overseen by Malvina Monroe, who has nefarious intentions for the family. When problems arise, Giselle wishes that their lives were the perfect fairytale. The spell backfires, with Giselle rushing to save her family, and her homeland of the Kingdom of Andalasia before the clock strikes midnight."

The cast meanwhile will be comprised of several familiar faces from the first movie, with Amy Adams, returning as Giselle, a fairytale character who crossed over into the real world in the first Enchanted, Patrick Dempsey as Giselle's husband Robert, James Marsden as Prince Edward, and Frozen's Idina Menzel as Nancy Tremaine, who is married to Prince Edward.

New cast members include Maya Rudolph, who is set to play the villain, Malvina, with Oscar Nunez and Kolton Stewart also having now been added to the cast, with the latter playing Malvina's son. Newcomer Gabriella Baldacchino has also been confirmed, making Disenchanted her feature film debut in which she will star in a lead role as Morgan, Robert's daughter. Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays were previously announced, and while we now know that they will star as Rosaleen and Ruby respectively, it has not yet been confirmed whether they will also star as villains as previously theorized.

"Working again with Disney has been like coming home," says director/producer Adam Shankman. "With Amy and this extraordinary cast, Alan and Stephen's mind-blowing new score, and Barry and Disney's support, I just hope to bring magic and joy to audiences around the world."

Producer Barry Josephson says, "I guess dreams do come true...producing Enchanted was the most rewarding film experience I've ever had. I'm so excited for Adam Shankman to begin filming Disenchanted. I want to thank everyone at Disney for supporting us all the way. Very special thanks to Amy Adams for deciding to play 'Giselle,' the character she created again! And we are so fortunate to have this incredible cast!"

So, while we now have a much better idea of what Giselle and her family will be getting up to in the upcoming sequel, there are still some intriguing questions surrounding the release, such as whether various classic Disney characters such as the seven dwarfs will make an appearance, something which has been heavily rumored in the past.

Disenchanted is scheduled to be released in the United States on an unspecified date in 2022, as a Disney+ exclusive. This comes to us courtesy of Games Radar.