For the second year in a row, Disney has reigned supreme. The studio pulled in $2.27 billion at the domestic box office, fueled by The Last Jedi and Beauty and the Beast. These two movies will end up as the top draws of 2017. Disney came in just ahead of Warner Bros., which took second place at the domestic box office for the second year in a row.

Disney posted an impressive 21.3% market share, with Warner Bros. posting a 18.9% market share at $2.02 billion, according to box office tracker comScore. What's most impressive about Disney's box office win, with the studio passing $5 billion worldwide last month, is the studio released fewer movies than any other major studio this year, with just 12 released in 2017, and 16 movies released in 2016, which was the lowest among all studios last year, as well. Of those 12 movies, four were in the domestic top 10, and seven in the top 20.

As of today, Disney's Beauty and the Beast is still the top-grossing movie of the year at the domestic box office, with $504 million, although that will most certainly be passed in the next few days by Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which currently has $423.3 million domestic, in second place. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is currently in fourth place at the domestic box office with $389.8 million, behind Warner Bros. Wonder Woman ($412.5 million), with Thor: Ragnarok in seventh place with $309.7 million. Other top performers for Disney include Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales ($172.5 million), Coco ($167.3 million), and Cars 3 ($152.9 million).

Warner Bros. released 30 movies this year, garnering the studio's best box office results since 2009. The studio's biggest hit was the DCEU adventure Wonder Woman, which took third place with $412.5 million, followed by the studio's R-rated IT taking sixth place with $327.4 million. Other top performers for the studio include Justice League ($223.5 million), Dunkirk ($188 million), The Lego Batman Movie ($175.8 million) and Kong: Skull Island ($168 million).

Universal Pictures finished the year in third place with $1.49 billion, with a 14% market share from 17 movies released this year. The animated sequel Despicable Me 3 was the studio's top performer with $264 million, followed by The Fate of the Furious ($225.7 million), Get Out ($175 million), Split ($138 million) and Girls Trip ($115 million). 20th Century Fox finished in fourth place with $1.37 billion with a 12.8% market share from a whopping 38 titles, with Logan as the studio's top performer with $225 million. Sony was in fifth place with $948 million, with Spider-Man Homecoming's $334 million representing roughly a third of the studio's total take this year. Lionsgate took the sixth spot with $879.2 million for an 8.2% market share with 31 movies, with Paramount in seventh place with $522.7 million with a 4.9% share from 18 movies, according to a report from Variety.