Disney is having another record-setting year at the box office. Over the past handful of years, other studios are really in a race for second place, as the Mouse House simply has too many franchises and too many resources to contend with. That is evidenced by the fact that the studio has crossed the $7 billion mark at the box office for 2018, with several weeks and one huge release still left to go.

Avengers: Infinity War leads the pack for Disney with $2.04 billion, followed by another Marvel title and the Best Picture hopeful Black Panther, which dramatically overperformed expectations with $1.34 billion. They serve as the two highest-grossing movies worldwide for the year, with Universal's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom taking the number three spot with $1.3 billion. But then Disney is right back in it at number four with Incredibles 2. The long-awaited sequel did gangbusters business, bringing in $1.24 billion. Also in the top ten globally for the studio this year is Ant-Man and the Wasp, which managed a very solid $622.7 million take.

Currently, they have Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, which has won its last three weekends at the box office on its way to $258.9 million so far. Then there are the disappointments, which still, when not looking at the profit/loss column, brought in a lot of money. Chief amongst these is Solo: A Star Wars Story, which made $393.2 million. A solid figure for other franchises perhaps, but not when we're talking about a galaxy far, far away. And certainly not with its overinflated production budget. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms ($151.8 million) and A Wrinkle in Time ($132.7 million) may have notched nine-figure totals, but given their blockbuster budgets, they are easily the studio's biggest flops of the year.

The all time record also belongs to Disney and was set in 2016 when they brought in an unreal $7.6 billion globally. A good chunk of that had to do with The Force Awakens bringing in a great deal of its $2 billion gross during the calendar year, with Rogue One also raking it in at the end of the year. The studio also had Zootopia, Finding Dory and The Jungle Book all at or near the $1 billion mark. Plus, the massive hit Moana also arrived that year. It's unlikely that they will be able to pass that mark this year.

Mary Poppins Returns, which has been earning solid buzz ahead of its Christmas Day release, is also set to add to Disney's already impressive total, eyeing a $65 million opening frame. Between that and whatever else Wreck-It Ralph 2 brings in over the coming weeks, it won't be enough to best that $7.6 billion total from 2016, but no other studio is even close. And with the Fox merger set to close next year, their stranglehold on Hollywood is only going to become more firm. This news was previously reported by Variety.