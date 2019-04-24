Disney is currently looking at more Fox projects to let go and has already revealed some are not happening at the studio. Disney studio chief Alan Horn is reportedly keeping a very close eye on everything they acquired with the Fox deal and making sure it's a good fit for the studio. Mouse Guard is one of the projects Disney decided to throw in the trash, two weeks before production was to start. The movie is now looking for a new home while other projects wait to learn their new Disney fate.

One of the first things Disney did when the Fox $71.3 billion deal finalized, was the closing of the Fox 2000 label and the laying off of large numbers of employees. It was revealed last week Mouse Guard isn't happening anymore and now there are even more movies that won't see the light of day at Disney. Tom Hanks' drama News of the World was on Fox's production slate, as was the Angie Thomas novel adaptation On the Come Up, but they have both been tossed.

Woody Harrelson's comedy Fruit Loops has not yet been canceled, but it is believed it will be in the near future. All of these projects will more than likely, and some already have, find homes at different studios. As for movies from Fox that Disney will keep, those are pretty obvious. For one, James Cameron's upcoming Avatar 2 will be left alone, which is a total no-brainer and a franchise Disney has had its eyes on for a long time. Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile will also be welcome at Disney.

Matthew Vaughn's prequel Kingsman: The Great Game and The Ballad of Richard Jewell, which may be directed by Clint Eastwood, are also safe. Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy is also reportedly safe at the moment. Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake is safe, but there has been some turmoil surrounding the project due to the young actors smoking cigarettes on screen. Alan Horn has said smoking is the one thing viewers will not see in a Disney movie, noting, "There are certain things we just can't include because we'll get letters." They reportedly feel pretty strongly about the use of tobacco on screen and now in their theme parks too.

Alan Horn is reportedly not done going through the list of Fox properties that are in various stages of development. This is not a surprise and the Disney acquisition deal seems to be going just like everybody believed it would before the deal went down. There will more than likely be more projects axed and jobs lost in the process of creating a smooth transition. According to a Fox producer, Disney is looking at "everything" moving forward, which makes sense, but could add to some more bad news down the line. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce the Disney and Fox news.