The VHS tape was the way to watch movies at home in the 1980s and 90s and Disney stood out from the pack, releasing their movies in nice, plastic cases that opened up, as opposed to a cardboard slipcase. The white plastic paired with the iconic poster art were standouts in any home video collection and are a form of warm and fuzzy nostalgia for kids who grew up in the 80s and 90s. Disney has now taken that retro look and turned them into journals for you to write down your inner most secrets and thoughts.

Disney's new journals come in seven different versions of classics including The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Dumbo, Peter Pan, and Lady and the Tramp. The retro journals are sold for $15.99 and feature the iconic glossy VHS-inspired case. If that wasn't enough, the first and last pages of the journals feature the front and back of the VHS tape, respectively. Watermarks from beloved characters grace the pages as well, so they get to see your secrets, too, when you write them on their faces.

Disney has been releasing a lot of retro-styled products over the last several months under the name 90's Rewind, which features everything Disney from the 1990s. There's a new makeup brush kit in the style of The Little Mermaid along with a slew of other products including pool toys and Coach accessories. There's even an Enchanted Rose on sale from Beauty and the Beast. And don't worry, this is just the beginning of the 90's Rewind. Disney has a whole bunch of new products paying tribute to some of the most beloved classic movies of all time.

The VHS tape started to get phased out in the late 90s when DVDs started to become more affordable. Disney still held strong and released movies in the classic white cases, but eventually moved on to the DVD, leaving the oversized cases to end up in secondhand stores all over the world. Now, the DVD has almost been phased out and Disney, along with everybody else, is going the streaming route, getting rid of physical media. So, these new retro journals are a pretty big deal for people who wish they still had those old tapes that they grew up with.

Disney will be launching their streaming service soon and they will have quite the arsenal. However, there's something about the way those old VHS tapes looked on the shelf. DVDs were never able to look as cool, no matter how fancy Disney tried to get with the packaging and streaming deletes all of it, so it's understandable why fans are going bananas over these new journals. Not only do they look cool and remind people of their childhoods, but they also serve a function. You can check out some images of the awesome Disney retro journals below, thanks to the Shop Disney Parks Instagram account.