Disney+ subscribers can now sing along again and again to their favorite Disney songs with star-studded performances in the ABC television special The Disney Family Singalong. Now available on the service in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, the magical one-hour television special is hosted by Ryan Seacrest and celebrates family, music and the love of all things Disney.

The singalong event features celebrities with their families as they take on their favorite Disney tunes from their homes. Special guest remote performances and appearances include Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Darren Criss, Luke Evans, Elle Fanning, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Tori Kelly, Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner, John Stamos, and an epic performance of "We're All in This Together" with Kenny Ortega and his friends from High School Musical, Descendants, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Zombies and beyond, including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffery, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio; and additional surprise appearances. Plus, James Monroe Iglehart and the Broadway Company of Disney's Aladdin will reunite for a mesmerizing rendition of "Friend Like Me."

With an animated character to guide the on-screen lyrics, audiences, families, roommates and loved ones can follow along in perfect harmony with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies.

The special also raises awareness for Feeding America's vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. Families and vulnerable members of the community who need help can visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America's response and how to locate local food banks for help.

The Disney Family Singalong is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Done+Dusted's Hamish Hamilton, Katy Mullan and Raj Kapoor.