Once the Disney and Fox deal is complete, Disney will have both the Star Wars franchise as well as the Avatar franchise under their giant umbrella. But how will this merger work out for those franchises? Looking into the future, it seems that the deal, should it happen, will be beneficial for both of the mega blockbusters, which seems a bit like a no-brainer. However, it will be very interesting to see how Disney utilizes them both in the years to come.

Out of the two franchises, Avatar is getting the better end of the deal with the merger. While the first installment is the highest grossing movie of all time, there are still many who have never seen the film or even heard about it. With the help of Disney, everybody and their mother is going to know about Avatar and all of the upcoming sequels that James Cameron has planned. The World of Avatar at Disney World in Orlando is already off to a great start, even influencing kids to check out the movie.

As for the Star Wars franchise, the heavy burden of being the main bread winner of the family will be relaxed with the arrival of Avatar. While it's unclear where Disney will take the franchise after wrapping up the Skywalker saga in 2019, they will definitely be putting out more Star Wars movies, which can then be set to premiere in alternating years with the Avatar sequels, along with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney has already learned that they do not want to put out a new Star Wars movie every year. Basically, the world will be a lot better for both franchises if the Disney and Fox deal goes through.

Obviously, Disney is the big winner here and will see more of the recent competition with itself that has already started to happen. It's been estimated that if the merger goes through that Disney will have 40 percent of the box office, and possibly even more when all is said and done. Just a quick glance at the box office earnings for the year, Disney has 4 movies in the top ten, which includes Infinity War at number one, with over $2 billion worldwide. If the merger were to go through tomorrow, they would have exactly 50 percent with the addition of Deadpool 2.

It looks like the Disney and Fox deal is going to be official, but it's going to take some time to get everything finalized. Both Avatar and Star Wars franchises are going to end up with a bunch of added benefits, but it will be interesting to see how well Star Wars does with a new movies and new characters in the future. Now that Skywalker saga is officially coming to a close, where will Disney take the stories next? We'll just have to wait and see. For now, you can read more about the Disney and Fox merger over at Forbes.