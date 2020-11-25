Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Season 2 is reportedly going to premiere on Christmas Day. Disney+ has yet to officially announce that the second season is on the way, but that will likely change in the next few weeks. The Mandalorian season 2 will wrap up on December 18th, so having the behind-the-scenes series premiere the following week would be good news for Star Wars fanatics. Season 1 of the Disney Gallery series took fans to the set and revealed how Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni brought the hit Disney+ series to life.

While The Mandalorian season 1 wrapped last year, Star Wars fans had to wait six months for Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Season 1. If the new season will debut later in December, it means that it was more than likely made as season 2 was being filmed. As for what will be shown this time around, it will all likely depend on when the majority of season 2 was completed. If it was pre-public health crisis, we can probably expect more roundtable interviews with the cast and crew. If not, then it will more than likely show virtual interviews with the cast and crew.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Season 1 took fans through the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas' Star Wars, how the cast brought the characters to life, the series' groundbreaking technology, the artistry behind the show's practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy. So, it is believed that Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Season 2 will be the same.

The Mandalorian season 2 is currently underway and everybody is looking forward to seeing what happens next. While we're all waiting to see where the Child fits into everything and what Moff Gideon really wants, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Season 2 will provide answers as to how everything was done. When speaking about season 1, Jon Favreau said that the behind-the-scenes series is "an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1."

The cast and crew seem to have a good time making The Mandalorian, which was shown in Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Season 1. The storytelling is already starting to weave more of the franchise's past into new episodes, and many are wondering where the show will go next and who will pop up next. While season 2 will likely leave more questions than answers, the Disney+ behind-the-scenes series will at the very least show how everything was approached and brought to the small screen for fans all over the world. What's Coming on Disney+ website was the first to announce Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Season 2.