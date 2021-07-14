Star Wars fans are about to get a deep dive look at what it took to bring Luke Skywalker back to a galaxy far, far away. Disney has announced that a new special episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will be released next month. The episode will be devoted to the surprise appearance of the famed Jedi in the show's season 2 finale, which aired late last year. Now, we're going to get a behind-the-scenes look at how it all came together.

In The Mandalorian season 2 finale, the appearance of a young Luke Skywalker was one of the biggest reveals and best-kept secrets in the show's run. Right next to the reveal of Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, in the first episode. This finally gave fans a chance to see Luke after the events of Return of the Jedi in peak form. It was something we didn't really get to see in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, which made it all the more important. That being the case, it's not too surprising that a full episode of Disney Gallery will be devoted to this major moment in the history of the franchise.

Disney Gallery's Making of the Season 2 Finale will focus on the cutting-edge technology that was used to bring this version of Luke Skywalker back to life. Mark Hamill reprised the role for the big reveal, which required the use of de-aging technology. This behind-the-scenes look at the making of the episode delves into the collaborative process, including working with Hamill, to create an authentic and fitting recreation. It also explores the immense pressure and responsibility the filmmakers, particularly executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, as well as director Peyton Reed, had in bringing back one of the most important characters in cinema history.

Meanwhile, The Mandalorian season 3 together is coming together, slowly but surely. While Lucasfilm was quick to get season 2 onto Disney+ following the success of the first season, the next batch of episodes likely won't be here until late next year. Pedro Pascal is currently filming The Last of Us and production isn't expected to begin until well after his commitments in that world are wrapped up.

But there will be plenty of Star Wars to go around. Filming has wrapped on the spin-off The Book of Boba Fett, which is set to debut in December. Several other live-action shows, including Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, The Acolyte and Lando, are also in various stages of development. An untitled event series that will see several shows in the so-called Mando-verse crossover is also in the works, though few details have been made available at this time.

The Mandalorian is continuing its successful run at the forefront of pop culture. It was recently nominated for 24 Emmys, tying The Crown for the most of any show. That includes a nomination for Best Drama Series. Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Making of the Season 2 Finale will premiere on August 25 on Disney+.