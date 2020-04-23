The trailer for Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian has been released. The eight-part docuseries begins streaming on Disney+ May 4th (ortherwise known as Star Wars Day). While we've seen a brief behind-the-scenes tour of The Mandalorian set, this docuseries is an in-depth look at everything and includes interviews with the cast and crew. George Lucas always valued how important it was to see how things were done and Jon Favreau is carrying on the tradition, along with Dave Filoni.

In Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Executive Producer Jon Favreau invites the cast and crew to share an unprecedented look at the making of the series which quickly became a pop culture phenomenon after premiering in November. Debuting on the day that a worldwide community of fans celebrate all-things-Star Wars, Monday, May 4th, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on the first season of The Mandalorian. Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Favreau. New episodes will stream every Friday on Disney+.

There is no mention of The Mandalorian season 2 in the trailer, but it's more than likely that we'll receive a small peek at the upcoming season by the time The Mandalorian docuseries comes to a close. This is the perfect opportunity to give Star Wars fans a preview of what's to come, while sharing all of the secrets from the first installment. The trailer does a good job of teasing what the new series will be all about, while also giving out some pretty interesting information. At one point, Dave Filoni recalls talking to George Lucas about making the show, noting that Lucas only asked that the stories be "hopeful" for the children.

Another portion of the trailer finds Jon Favreau and crew discussing how they brought IG-11 to life. As it turns out, the actual model shown in The Mandalorian was made up of actual props from the iconic cantina scene in A New Hope. We even learn that Werner Herzog was really into working with Baby Yoda, aka the Child. He would often give out direction to the puppeteers who were controlling the character, as he wanted to really "act" with the puppet to get his point across.

The Mandalorian quickly became a fan-favorite portion of the Star Wars franchise. The Disney+ series became a part of pop culture within an hour of the first episode debuting and brought no-fans on board for the ride. To say that season 2 is highly anticipated would be a massive understatement. People want to know what Din Djarin and the Child are going to do next and how much tiny Force user will adapt and evolve in the new episodes. Thankfully, we're going to get a docuseries to hold us over until the fall. You can check out the trailer for Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian above, thanks to the official Star Wars YouTube channel.