There's still more than five months left to go in 2019 and Disney has already shattered its previous global box office record. The studio has taken in $7.67 billion this year alone, thanks to some really strong titles crossing the $1 billion threshold on their own. The previous industry record of $7.61 billion was set by the studio in 2016 and we're still about to see that number get even bigger as the year comes to a close.

Captain Marvel, the Aladdin remake, and Avengers: Endgame have all crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office this year. To date, Endgame has earned over $2.79 billion and is currently the highest grossing movie of all time after beating out James Cameron's Avatar. Purchasing Marvel Studios for just over $4 billion in 2009 was a very lucrative deal for Disney. Since 2009, Marvel Studios has brought the studio over $18 billion in profits, which is massive and a main reason they're having such a record breaking year.

Both The Lion King remake and Toy Story 4 are expected to cross the $1 billion mark by the end of this summer, which will give Disney even more of the upper hand when it comes to the studio wars. Currently, Disney controls 45% of the $16 billion-plus worldwide box office. This also was something everybody knew was going to happen when the Fox acquisition went through earlier this year, but some of these numbers have been staggering, especially when looking at Endgame.

The year isn't over for Disney in terms of putting out huge movies. The long awaited Frozen 2 will hit theaters this Thanksgiving and it will more than likely be a box office monster. The first installment hit theaters in 2013 and brought in over $1.2 billion globally. Plus, the studio has Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker coming out at the end of December, which should also be a huge one. Both The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi made over $1 billion, with the first installment taking down over $2 billion. It has already been estimated that the final movie in the Skywalker saga will make well over $1 billion.

Disney has a lot to look forward to over the next few years. The Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 will debut next year and should go a long way in trying to beat 2019's global box office numbers. But, it will be a little more work without the help of a movie like Avengers: Endgame around. With that being said, James Cameron's Avatar sequels are on the way, which could stand to make a lot of money when all is said and done. It's even possible that the studio will rerelease the first installment to see if it can beat Endgame and regain its crown. Whatever the case may be, Disney wins. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce the Disney 2019 box office news.