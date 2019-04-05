Walt Disney Studios is being sued over alleged gender pay inequality. The studio just recently finished the Fox deal and this type of lawsuit might not be the best way to start a new chapter. Gender inequality is currently one of the most debated topics, with studies showing male workers have made, and continue to make, considerably more than females who often do the same job. With the 2020 election on the way, gender inequality is going to be a big talking point amongst candidates aiming to be the next president of the United States.

The complaint against Walt Disney Studios was recently filed by employees LaRonda Rasmussen and Karen Moore, who are aiming to get back pay compensation along with lost benefits and other compensation. The 21-page lawsuit goes over a number of issues, but the first paragraph seems to sum up the alleged problem pretty well. You can read the first paragraph of the complaint below.

"When it comes to paying women fairly, The Walt Disney Company, nearing its 100th, year, is woefully behind the times. Put simply, Disney refuses to pay its women employees equal to men doing the same work. In many instances, Disney is paying women workers tens of thousands of dollars less than their male counterparts."

In addition to the aforementioned compensation, LaRonda Rasmussen and Karen Moore are looking to Walt Disney Studios to set up internal programs to prevent further gender inequality from happening again at the iconic studio. Rasmussen and Moore want the studio to go and adjust salaries and benefits for all female employees and set up a task force to make sure that it's happening in a timely manner by providing progress reports. Disney calls the lawsuit "meritless." Additionally, the studio is prepared to fight "vigorously" to defend themselves.

Walt Disney Studios also called the gender inequality lawsuit "uninformed generalized allegations," before calling the whole thing "baseless." Disney has been known for its pay equality practices and even got a head start on California's Fair Pay Act, which is documented rather well. Regardless, LaRonda Rasmussen and Karen Moore are continuing with their lawsuit and Disney is ready for a fight. Attorney Lori Andrus says, "women are fed up with being treated as cheap labor," and aims for the lawsuit to shed further light on gender inequality in the workplace.

LaRonda Rasmussen and Karen Moore worked for Walt Disney Studios for 11 years and 20 years, respectfully. Even with Disney's documentation of their fair workplace practices, this lawsuit more than likely won't be going away any time soon and could result in further suits being filed when all is said and done. In other words, Disney is going to have to fight rather hard to back up their claims and provide a lot of paperwork to do so. The Walt Disney gender pay inequality lawsuit was first reported by Deadline.