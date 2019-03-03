As the weekend crescendoed, a rumor spread like wild fire that Disney was shuttering Marvel Comics. And this sent some fans into a tailspin. The original report claimed that sales were too low for Marvel to soldier on with its publishing branch. But the conspiracy has proven false.

Various different sites helped to fuel this unfounded rumor, claiming that a Marvel panel at SXSW was being planned to help bring interest back to the market that has been successfully inspiring recent blockbuster movies and TV shows. Marvel's Joe Quesada jumped into the fray to try and put out this fire. He commented on a piece that Bleeding Cool had published.

Must be a slow news day. Ladies and gents I give you the dumbest comics conspiracy of the week. https://t.co/ZGpx4EuWKK



Sometimes a panel is just a panel. — JoeQuesada (@JoeQuesada) March 2, 2019

Comics in general, not just Marvel, are experiencing a big sales slump. It appears that the rumor came about simply because Marvel Comics announced its SXSW panel, which will include Marvel Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski and Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada speaking for an hour on the state of their industry. Marvel: From Comics To Screens will also look at how comic books are the backbone and life blood of the Movies, TV shows and digital content they inspire. The interesting thing about this is that it has certainly shed a ton of light on this panel that may have only been an interest to fans before the rumor started to spread. Here's the official description for the panel.

"On Friday, March 8th, Marvel's Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada will lead an interactive discussion about the history and landscape of Marvel Comics. Titled Marvel: From Comics To Screens, the hour-long panel will look at how some of Marvel's most iconic characters and storylines have contributed to the games, movies, and television series that are so renowned among popular culture. Everything starts with an idea - and Marvel Comics is the spark that lights the fire!"

Joe Quesada and a few others have confirmed that Disney shutting down Marvel Comics is not true. It's fake news. Here are some other Marvel Tweets concerning the matter.

Related: The Lion King TV Trailer Drops During The Oscars

⁦@Disney⁩ Shutting Down ⁦@Marvel⁩? Apparently I have not been paying attention: I didn’t even know that Disney owned marvel. https://t.co/F6fnHxBr0X — metacomedy (@metacomedy1) March 2, 2019

THIS!



I'm actually fine with Disney shutting Marvel Comics down. Just license the characters out and release the old comics as trades. ALL OF THEM! https://t.co/dBGhI7DHxQ — Dann ◔◡◔ (@PlanetDann) March 2, 2019

Are people really freaking out this much over a rumor that Disney may be shutting down Marvel Comics? For a moment, I thought that Captain Marvel reviews had come out and been underwhelming, you know...actual news? — Austen Parkin (@broodwars64) March 2, 2019

Just read an article where they basically have already declared that Disney will be shutting down Marvel Comics because of this panel lol — Hesperus (@FairlyAnon) March 2, 2019

I like how the story is: Two guys from Marvel Comics are attending a panel which some speculate is to promote the value of comics because sales are bad but they lead to good films/games. Disney probably thinking about shutting them down based on those sales figures! — Mark “Fryguy64” Kelly (@Fryguy64) March 2, 2019

Absolute click bait non-story. — Mark “Fryguy64” Kelly (@Fryguy64) March 2, 2019

This would be a horrible thing if it came to be.

It would be a real dishonor to Stan Lee.



Disney Shutting Down Marvel Comics? | Cosmic Book News https://t.co/wdylmfcGHy — 🅰🅶🅴🅽🆃 🅹 #CoulsonLives (@whitewolf359) March 2, 2019

So read an article stating Disney is shutting down Marvel comics... Whether true or not please remember the characters in the #MCU and #SpiderVerse were born of Marvel Comics with out comic books there is no MCU there is no Spider-verse. Support comics and #ReadMoreComics — #FightLikeAnAvenger⚔️🔮📖︽✵︽ (@EvilGeniusLabs) March 2, 2019