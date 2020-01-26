Eternals, Black Widow, and The New Mutants are just a few of the posters Disney has served up in honor of Chinese New Year. Chinese New Year officially started on January 25th, 2020, and ends on February 4th, though preparations started on the 17th. The Lantern Festival will take place on February 8th. To celebrate the Year of the Rat, which is as close to Mickey Mouse as we can get, Disney has unveiled a ton of new posters to help promote their upcoming release slate.

The Eternals Chinese New Year poster gives us our first hint at the colorful costumes some of our heroes will be wearing in the movie. While it's not confirmed as to who the four characters are featured on the poster, it is believed that Thena (Jolie), Ikaris, Ajak (Salma Hayek), and Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) are the chosen ones in the latest artwork promoting the movie. The four characters are soaring into the sky, leaving Earth. Kumail Nanjiani recently gave us a hint as to what we can expect after saying that Eternals is the most "sci-fi" out of anything the Marvel Cinematic Universe has put out so far and says that his costume is actually pretty comfortable.

As for the Chinese New Year poster featuring Black Widow, we have a really interesting look at Natasha Romanoff's iconic symbol, which is obviously based on the hourglass markings that most adult black widow spiders have. Scarlett Johansson is back as Romanoff and stars alongside Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. In addition to the recently horror-themed poster for The New Mutants, Disney has given the long-awaited movie its own Chinese New Year poster too, though it is far from the darkness of the aforementioned version.

While not technically a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, fans have been waiting to see The New Mutants since 2017. The project was pushed back numerous times and hit the back burner when Disney officially acquired Fox early last year. The movie will introduce a darker tone, which many fans are hoping happens in future MCU projects. Black Widow and Eternals won't be hitting theaters with any horror themes, though Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness more than likely will.

In addition to the Black Widow, Eternals, and The New Mutants poster, Disney also released new looks at Death on the Nile, Onward, Raya and the Last Dragon, Soul, West Side Story, Free Guy, Jungle Cruise, The King's Man, and Mulan. All of the posters have the same aesthetic, while promoting each project in its own unique way. Hopefully the studio will produce physical versions of these posters for theaters because they all look pretty great. You can check them all out below, thanks to the official Disney.com website.