The latest edition of movie release date shuffle comes to us from the folks at Disney. The box office is beginning to come back to life, albeit very slowly. Studios are still trying to adjust plans as we head into a summer movie season that will, hopefully, be much better than the one 2020 brought us. As such, Disney has delayed the release of several upcoming movies, including Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy and The King's Man, the prequel to The Kingsmen.

First up, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will now arrive on September 3. It had previously been dated for July 9. However, Disney decided to movie Black Widow to that date. Black Widow will, additionally, be available through Disney+ Premier Access. Destin Daniel Cretton directs Shang-Chi, with Simu Liu in the title role. The cast also includes Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

Free Guy, an original action/comedy that was produced by 20th Century Fox before the Disney merger, is now set to arrive on August 13. The movie has been delayed several times. It is now poised to become one of Disney's late summer offerings at a time when theaters are expected to be back in business in a significant way. Aside from Ryan Reynolds, the cast includes Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi. Shawn Levy (Stranger Things, Real Steel) directs.

Disney has also set a new date for The King's Man. This is another movie that changed hands as part of the Disney/Fox deal. It has also been delayed more than once. Now, it is set to help Disney close out the year on December 22, 2021. The prequel to the successful Kingsman franchise is directed by Matthew Vaughn. The A-list cast includes Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Bruhl, Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance.

Another blockbuster franchise entry that has been delayed multiple times, Death on the Nile now has a new release date. It sets sail on February 11, 2022. It is a sequel to 2017's Murder on the Orient Express. Kenneth Branagh returns to both direct and star. Again, an impressive ensemble has been assembled for this one, led by Gal Gadot. Russell Brand, Letitia Wright, Tom Bateman and Annette Benning. Armie Hammer, who has come under fire for sexual assault allegations as of late, also stars. Lastly, Deep Water will arrive on January 14, 2022. The movie stars Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas. Adrian Lyne directed the thriller.

Several movies, such as Cruella and Luca, in addition to Black Widow, are shifting to Disney+. So Disney is by no means abandoning its commitment to streaming. You can check out the full list of release date changes below from Disney Studios.