Disney just announced a batch of new release dates for movies up through 2027 . That's not to say they have their full release calendar planned up through then, but the next few years are pretty well set in stone and it's clear, with the purchase of Fox officially done, that few other studios stand a chance against the Mouse House's onslaught of blockbusters, franchise flicks and otherwise appealing crowd-pleasers. This includes release dates for 3 new Star Wars movies , all four of James Cameron's Avatar sequels, The New Mutants and much more.

Following the dramatic success of Avengers: Endgame thus far, The Walt Disney Studios' 2019 summer slate includes Guy Ritchie's Aladdin on May 24, Dark Phoenix, the last of the proper Fox X-Men movies, on June 7, Pixar's Toy Story 4 on June 21, Stuber, a buddy cop comedy from Fox, on July 12 and Jon Favreau's The Lion King on July 19. Elsewhere, the Fox 2000 title The Art of Racing in the Rain is now set for August 9, and Fox Searchlight's Ready or Not will bow on August 23. Brad Pitt's Ad Astra has also been moved to September 20.

The Studios' 2019 slate is rounded out with Fox's The Woman in the Window on October 4 and James Mangold's Ford V. Ferrari, a possible Oscar hopeful, on November 15. Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits on October 18 and the highly-anticipated Frozen 2 is set for November 22. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will follow on December 20, with Blue Sky Studios' Spies in Disguise shifting to a Christmas release, as opposed to September. The studio's early 2020 slate includes Fox's Underwater on January 10, a new, still untitled Kingsman 3 (likely Matthew Vaughn's prequel) on February 14, and Harrison Ford's Call of the Wild on February 21. That will be followed up by Pixar's mysterious Onward on March 6 and the live-action Mulan on March 27. Elsewhere, The New Mutants has a new date set for April 3, 2020, and Artemis Fowl has been moved back to May 29, 2020.

The updated calendar also sets release dates for some of the studio's heaviest hitters, such as Avatar and Star Wars. Three new, untitled Star Wars movies are now set to release on the pre-Christmas weekend every other year beginning in 2022. Meanwhile, James Cameron's four (yes, four) Avatar sequels, which will expand the vibrant world of Pandora, will release on the pre-Christmas weekend every other year beginning in 2021. For holiday 2020, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story will debut December 18 with Disney's Cruella set for Wednesday, Dec. 23. Be sure to check out the full Disney movie release calendar through 2027 below.

2019 Disney movie release dates

• 5/10/19 Tolkien

• 5/24/19 Aladdin

• 6/7/19 Dark Phoenix

• 6/21/19 Toy Story 4

• 7/12/19 Stuber

• 7/19/19 The Lion King

• 8/9/19 The Art of Racing in the Rain

• 8/23/19 Ready or Not

• 9/20/19 Ad Astra

• 10/4/19 The Woman in the Window

• 10/18/19 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

• 11/15/19 Ford v. Ferrari

• 11/22/19 Frozen 2

• 12/20/19 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

• 12/25/19 Spies in Disguise

2020 Disney movie release dates

• 1/10/20 Underwater

• 2/14/20 Untitled Kingsman Movie

• 2/21/20 Call of the Wild

• 3/6/20 Onward

• 3/27/20 Mulan

• 4/3/20 The New Mutants

• 5/1/20 Untitled Marvel

• 5/29/20 Artemis Fowl

• 6/19/20 Untitled Pixar Animation

• 7/3/20 Free Guy

• 7/17/20 Bob's Burgers

• 7/24/20 Jungle Cruise

• 8/14/20 The One and Only Ivan

• 10/9/20 Death on the Nile

• 11/6/20 Untitled Marvel

• 11/6/20 Ron's Gone Wrong

• 11/25/20 Untitled Disney Animation

• 12/18/20 West Side Story

• 12/23/20 Cruella

2021 Disney movie release dates

• 2/12/21 Untitled Marvel

• 3/5/21 Nimona

• 3/12/21 Untitled Disney Live Action

• 5/7/21 Untitled Marvel

• 5/28/21 Untitled Disney Live Action

• 6/18/21 Untitled Pixar Animation

• 7/9/21 Indiana Jones 5

• 7/30/21 Untitled Disney Live Action

• 10/8/21 Untitled Disney Live Action

• 11/5/21 Untitled Marvel

• 11/24/21 Untitled Disney Animation

• 12/17/21 Avatar 2

2022 Disney movie release dates

• 2/18/22 Untitled Marvel

• 3/18/22 Untitled Pixar

• 5/6/22 Untitled Marvel

• 5/27/22 Untitled Disney Live Action

• 6/17/22 Untitled Pixar

• 7/8/22 Untitled Disney Live Action

• 7/29/22 Untitled Marvel

• 10/7/22 Untitled Disney Live Action

• 11/4/22 Untitled Disney Live Action Wed

• 11/23/22 Untitled Disney Animation

• 12/16/22 Untitled Star Wars

2023 Disney movie release dates

• 2/17/23 Untitled Disney Live Action

• 12/22/23 Avatar 3

2024 Disney movie release dates

• 12/20/24 Untitled Star Wars

2025 Disney movie release dates

• 12/19/25 Avatar 4

2026 Disney movie release dates

• 12/18/26 Untitled Star Wars

2027 Disney movie release dates