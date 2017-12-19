Disney's 2018 holiday feature film The Nutcracker and the Four Realms debuted an all-new teaser trailer this morning. And it looks purely magical. Directed by Lasse Hallström and inspired by E.T.A. Hoffmann's classic tale, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 2, 2018. Today we get our first taste of this sugar plum delight.

All Clara (Mackenzie Foy) wants is a key, a one-of-a-kind key that will unlock a box that holds a priceless gift from her late mother. A golden thread, presented to her at godfather Drosselmeyer's (Morgan Freeman) annual holiday party, leads her to the coveted key, which promptly disappears into a strange and mysterious parallel world. It's there that Clara encounters a soldier named Phillip (Jayden Fowora-Knight), a gang of mice and the regents who preside over three Realms: Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers and Land of Sweets. Clara and Phillip must brave the ominous Fourth Realm, home to the tyrant Mother Ginger (Helen Mirren), to retrieve Clara's key and hopefully return harmony to the unstable world.

Starring Keira Knightley as the Sugar Plum Fairy and featuring a special performance by Misty Copeland, Disney's new holiday feature film The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is destined to be a holiday classic.

The trailer comes just a few days after it was announced that the movie is undergoing significant reboots with an all-new director. While Lasse Hallström will continue to oversee the project, Captain America director Joe Johnston was brought in to helm some important new scenes for the holiday adventure, which are not yet completed and not included in the footage below.

Disney has planned out just over a month of reshoots, with 32 days of additional photography to be completed, using new material written by Oscar winner Tom McCarthy (Spotlight). The original screenplay adaptation was written by Ashleigh Powell in her feature writing debut, based on the ballet by Peter Tchaikovsky and the story by E.T.A. Hoffmann. Original director Lasse Hallstrom had this to say about handing over his film for a few additional scenes.

"The film is in very good hands in London while I'm away. I will return to postproduction after the holidays."

Disney has announced this morning that the locked in date of November 2 will not change due to these reshoots. The Disney live-action adventure has quite a bit of competition heading into next year's holiday frame. Also arriving on that date are 20th Century Fox's X-Men spin-off X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Disney has provided us with the official trailer. They also come baring the gift of four never-before-seen images featuring the cast of this magically trip into the Four Realms. We have a year to wait, but that will make it taste even sweeter in time.