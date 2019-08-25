Avengers assemble! D23 hasn't come to close just yet. Today they are revealing more information about their worldwide theme parks and we just received a heap of news about the upcoming Avengers Campus. The new area of the park is currently under construction at the Anaheim location in California Adventure and will be set up at Disneyland Paris in the near future.

The area will have the elite team scouting new members to join up and fight the evils of the universe, so make sure you are trained and ready, should they tap you to join. Said Scot Drake, Creative Executive, Marvel Global Portfolio, Walt Disney Imagineering.

"In some ways, these new campuses are like the Avengers themselves: a group of diverse individuals who have teamed up for the same purpose. This collection of unique addresses-each dedicated to a different discipline-have been brought together to champion the next generation of heroes."

Get ready for The Spider-Man Experience. The Avengers Campus will have a new ride based on the Spider-Man character. When the news was announced at the D23 Expo, one could easily hear the collective groan from the audience. Tom Holland's Peter Parker recently left the Marvel Cinematic Universe and fans are not at all happy about it. However, Peter Parker will have a big presence at Disney Parks. This will be Disney's first ride-through attraction featuring the web-slinger, and it looks like a lot of fun. Visitors will be helping Spider-Man by slinging webs of their own at Spider-Bots. The ride is called Worldwide Engineering Brigade - also known as "WEB". Here are the official details.

"During an open house at WEB, the aspiring inventors are excited to invite you for a test drive of their latest invention: the "Web Slinger" vehicle, which allows you to sling webs just like Spider-Man! The attraction gives you a taste of what it's like to have actual super powers as you help Spider-Man collect Spider-Bots that have run amok."

If the Spider-Man news is too much to take in right now, Disneyland also announced a new place to get some grub and spend your hard-earned cash. Avengers Campus will feature the Pym Test Kitchen. Yep, the brilliant Ant-Man scientist will now be serving us all food of various different shapes and sizes. Disney had this to say about their new kitchen.

"Just as Ant-Man and The Wasp use 'Pym Particles' to grow and shrink just about anything, Pym Technologies is using the latest innovations to grow and shrink food at this eatery!"

The Marvel Land will also see the arrival of their iconic headquarters, which will open during phase 2. Characters like Black Widow, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Superheroes from Wakanda and Asgard, and Iron Man will all be seen in and around the massive new area of the park for 'Heroic Encounters'. This is going to be huge for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans and maybe small when they head over to the Pym Test Kitchen for some treats.

Saving the best for last, The Avengers Campus announced it's E-Ticket attraction. Visitors will be able to board the iconic Quinjet and fight alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Destinations are set to include Wakanda at the moment, but more locations will be added in the near future. The ride will open during phase 2 and it sounds like it will be a Star-Tours-like attractions, which sounds like it could become a new theme park favorite. Here is how the ride is descrubed.

"You will team up alongside the Avengers in a battle to save our world against one of the most powerful villains they have ever faced. Imagineers are hard at work conceiving an all-new innovative ride system to put you in the middle of this action."

Finally, the Disneyland Paris theme park will get Disney's Hotel New York. There, visitors will be able to rest up and check out various art from the MCU at the same time. The hotel will celebrate 80 years of Marvel art and artists and it will include more than 300 curated works of art on display. "Rooms will include one-of-a-kind themed suites featuring favorite Superheroes like Spider-Man, and you can even meet these legends in a dedicated space." Disney is going to take over the world after this latest D23 Expo, it's really only a matter of time. This information was first reported by the Disney Parks Blog.

