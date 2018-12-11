Marvel fans will soon be able to not only live in the world of Marvel at various Disney Parks around the globe, but they will have the chance to be the hero themselves. This is going to be made possible by the newly announced global Avengers Initiative. The Mouse House is going to bring various different Marvel attractions, centered on a host of different characters, to different locations all over the world.

Some of these attractions already exist, such as Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout! at California Adventure, or the Iron Man Experience in Hong Kong Disneyland, but Disney intends to expand the Marvel brand a whole lot more in the future as various interactive attractions are going to allow Marvel fans to live in that universe, much in the same way that the upcoming Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park expansion will allow for people to actually visit a galaxy far, far away. Here's what Disney had to say about Marvel Land in their announcement.

"There was an idea. To bring together a group of remarkable people, to see if they could become something more. It was called the Avengers Initiative. That original idea has now evolved into a brand-new global Avengers Initiative. One that brings us, the next generation of remarkable people, together. To find our power and become something more. To see if we can work alongside the Avengers so we may all become stronger together. The Stark Expo in Hong Kong was to be a first step: A world exposition whose theme of 'A Better Tomorrow Today,' was meant to inspire and motivate through technological innovation. However, shortly after it opened, the Expo was attacked by the forces of Hydra. When even more powerful forces threatened the entire planet, the Avengers realized that the Earth needs more heroes."

The epic sounding announcement should be more than enough to get Marvel's fans pumped up. In March of next year, they're set to unveil Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle! And there are plenty of other characters set to make their way to Disneyland, Walt Disney World and elsewhere. Speaking further in the announcement, the company expanded upon their plans, giving fans an idea of what to expect.

"So today, to better defend the planet, the Avengers are setting up new Headquarters and technology sharing exchanges around the globe to empower and inspire all potential recruits willing to step up and become heroes. In California and Paris, Tony Stark is retrofitting two of his father's Stark Industries sites into new hubs for training and innovation. Through partnerships with S.H.I.E.L.D., Pym Technologies, Masters of the Mystic Arts and the new Worldwide Engineering Brigade, The Avengers and their allies will forge new global campuses to champion the next generation of heroes. Who's ready to answer the call?"

Other characters specifically name-dropped in the announcement include Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther and Captain America. Imagine how intense and trippy a Doctor Strange ride could be. We'll have to wait and see how these characters all come to be integrated into the parks, but since the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have grossed an eye-popping $17.5 billion globally, this makes a lot of sense. This news comes to us from the Disney Parks Blog.

