'Tis the season for streaming, and this year, Disney+ is decking the halls and spreading the cheer with a heartwarming collection of some of the most festive family viewing of all time. The "Happy Holidays Collection" has something for everyone from adored classics like "Home Alone" and "The Santa Clause" to highly anticipated Disney+ Originals like The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, which premiered today, Godmothered premiering December 4, High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special, premiering December 11, and On Pointe, premiering on December 18. The collection also includes The Simpsons Christmas episodes from all 31 seasons streaming on Disney+ as well as seasonal episodes from Boy Meets World, America's Funniest Home Videos, and nostalgic classics from some of Disney Channel's most popular series.

While the weather outside is frightful, the movies premiering on Disney+ this season are delightful, bringing families together with heartwarming new films including Black Beauty on November 27, Safety on December 11, and Soul on December 25.

The complete collection includes:

Disney+ Originals

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special - Now Streaming

Once Upon a Snowman - Now Streaming

Noelle - Now Streaming

Godmothered - Premieres December 4

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special - Premieres December 11

On Pointe - Premieres December 18

Arendelle Castle Yule Log - Premieres December 18

Holiday Movies

Big - Coming December 4

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms - Coming December 4

Home Alone

Home Alone 2

Home Alone 3

The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause 3

Frozen

Frozen 2

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

A Christmas Carol (2009)

Mickey's A Christmas Carol

Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

Santa Paws 2

Miracle on 34th Street

Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Disney's Fairytale Weddings Holiday Magic

Decorating Disney Holiday Magic

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

Santa Buddies

The Ultimate Christmas Present

The Search for Santa Paws

One Magic Christmas

I'll Be Home For Christmas

Good Luck Charlie: It's Christmas!

Babes in Toyland

'Twas the Night

The Christmas Star

Full-Court Miracle

12 Dates of Christmas

Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

Olaf's Frozen Adventure

Pluto's Christmas Tree

The Simpsons Christmas Episodes

Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire (S1E1)

Marge Be Not Proud (S7E11)

Miracle on Evergreen Terrace (S9E10)

Grift of the Magi (S11E9)

Skinner's Sense of Snow (S12E8)

She of Little Faith (S13E6)

Tis The Fifteenth Season (S15E7)

Simpsons Christmas Stories (S17E9)

Kill Gil, Volumes I & II (S18E9)

The Burns and the Bees (S20E9)

The Fight Before Christmas (S22E8)

Holidays of Future Passed (S23E9)

White Christmas Blues (S25E8)

I Won't Be Home for Christmas (S26E9)

The Nightmare After Krustmas (S28E10)

Tis the 30th Season (S30E10)

Bobby, It's Cold Outside (S31E10)

America's Funniest Home Videos Holiday Episodes

The Jolly Old Fat Man, It's Better to Receive, and Santa Claustrophobic (S13 E10

Santa Claus Versus the Easter Bunny, Not so Wise Men, and the Grinch who Gave Fake Lotto Tickets (S14 E8)

Deck the Halls, Soggy Skateboarder, and Christmas Chaos (S15 E10)

Not so Merry Christmas, Terror in Tinsel Town, and Bad Santa (S16 E7)

Christmas Critters, Everyone's a Kid at Christmas, and Practical Jokes (S17 E9)

Old People Falling off of Boats versus Dogs Licking People in the Mouth (S17 E10)

AFV: Holly Jolly Follies (S18 E9)

Christmas 2008 (S19 E8)

Holiday TV Episodes

That's So Raven - Escape Clause (S1 E19)

Even Stevens - Heck of a Hanukkah (S1 E15)

Kim Possible - A Very Possible Christmas (S2 E13)

The Proud Family - Seven Days of Kwanzaa (S1 E11)

Suite Life of Zack and Cody - Christmas at the Tipton (S1 E21)

Girl Meets World - Girl Meets Home for the Holidays (S1 E16)

Sonny with a Chance - A So Random Holiday Special (S2 E22)

