Disney+ has caused more censorship outrage on social media for blurring out cleavage in Wizards of Waverly Place. The new streaming service has been editing their material and subscribers are not very happy about it at all. Censorship on streaming platforms has been in the news a lot lately, most recently with Netflix's edited version of Back to the Future 2. However, the movie's co-writer, Bob Gale, later cleared up the matter, noting that the studio was to blame, not the streaming service. Gale has since ordered the studio to destroy the edited version of the movie.

While Universal Pictures was to blame for the Back to the Future 2 debacle, the Wizards of Waverly Place censorship falls right in the lap of Disney. In the episode in question, they chose to blur out Maria Canals-Barrera's slight hint of cleavage. Keep in mind that they made the show and the scene was fine for broadcast before. Now, they have put a weird little blur on the screen that brings even more attention to the "offending" imagery of a slight hint of a woman's breasts.

Now, social media is blasting Disney+ for once again censoring their material. Keep in mind, a lot of these angry people are Disney fans and paid subscribers, not just people piling on. "I had to wipe my screen because I thought it was smeared and was making their editing job look worse than it actually was. Nope, it's just a terrible job," said one person. Another person says, "Completely insane. Think they need to dial back on their Political Correctness pills a little." The editing is really bad and does add more attention. Another Disney fans asks, "Why didn't they censor that in the original broadcast? It's fine for the Disney Channel but not Disney Plus?"

Disney+ also recently aired their edited version of the 1980s classic comedy Splash. They poorly edited Daryl Hannah's hair to make it longer in order to hide some of her backside. The only problem is there really wasn't a shot where you saw her bare backside, it just drew more attention to the situation because of how terrible it looks. The recent censorship on streaming platforms has brought the importance of physical media back into the conversation amongst viewers.

Disney+ has yet to respond to the Wizards of Waverly Place or Splash censorship. With that being said, the conservative actions from the studio aren't really a secret, as they have been happening for decades. The censorship factor was brought up more than once before Disney+ went live and it will obviously continue into the future. But, will it be enough to keep new subscribers from signing up or hurt their bottom line? While that is unclear, it probably will not have any effect at all at the end of the day. You can check out the censored scene from Wizards of Waverly Place below, thanks to Lovely Chubly's Twitter account.

So Disney+ is blurring out the tiniest hint of a cleavage now?! Seriously?! pic.twitter.com/d9YB1ASA4e — Danielle Owen (@lovelychubly) May 18, 2020

Yep because breasts are not a "natural" part of a woman's body? Nothing sexual about that but if they cared so much, why didn't they pick a different top? This is stupid. — RUth Abelar (@rehooten) May 20, 2020

Boobs be evil.

And boobytrap spelled backwards is partyboob. The more you know... — Jennifur68 (@jennifur68) May 20, 2020

I had to wipe my screen because I thought it was smeared and was making their editing job look worse than it actually was. Nope, it’s just a terrible job ????????????‍♀️ — ???? (@disneydolewhip) May 19, 2020

This REALLY draws the eye to the so-called "offensive" area. They should have just left things alone. Completely insane. Think they need to dial back on their Political Correctness pills a little. pic.twitter.com/mZuSY5Mb9e — The Traveling Shintoist (@TravelingShinto) May 18, 2020

Why didn't they censor that in the original broadcast?



It's fine for the Disney Channel but not Disney Plus? — Burnouts3 (@Burnouts3s3) May 20, 2020

Not even a good job of censoring. I know first year college students that could do a better job. Remember when we had ratings and could choose if we wanted to see.? — cobra commander (@cyborg_zeus) May 20, 2020

This is the weirdest thing I've ever seen.



I didn't know cleavage was offensive!@DisneyPlusUK you do this over here in the UK too? pic.twitter.com/m6WPXKq4fD — Drew H - #BorgLife (@drewxhoward) May 24, 2020

is a 5yr old running the ratings and censorship over at the D+ offices?



Scarlett Witch is really going to have some problems... — ricky (@flamingmonkeys) May 24, 2020

Disney+ covered a woman's cleavage in an episode of Wizards of Waverly Place. Also they showed in its entirety the really racist original Dumbo. https://t.co/eVA3odk4P2 — Michael Clear (@MichaelClear) May 24, 2020